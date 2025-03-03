Drunk Thai photocopy shop owner allegedly tries to rape customer

A Thai teacher narrowly escaped an attempted rape by a drunk photocopy shop owner in the Isaan province of Udon Thani after he locked her inside while she was using the service.

The victim, Nachanok Intasang, shared a video on Facebook revealing her terrifying experience on Saturday, March 1. She posted a video alongside a picture of the photocopy shop and a caption that read…

“Warning to everyone in the Ban Phue district of Udon Thani. I want this video to serve as evidence for filing a police complaint because I have nothing else to prove the crime.

It happened suddenly, and I can only imagine what would have occurred if I had been unable to escape. I immediately took a picture of the shop after getting into my car safely. I don’t care who he is or who his family is. I will pursue this case to the fullest extent.”

In the video, Nachanok explained that she visited the photocopy shop alone to make copies of her documents. She handed the documents to the male owner and sat inside the shop while waiting. As she used her phone, she noticed the owner’s suspicious behaviour.

The man reportedly closed and locked the shop’s front door. Nachanok questioned his actions and soon realised he was drunk.

The owner claimed he shut the door to prevent the bright outdoor light from disturbing her. However, sensing danger, Nachanok immediately considered how she could escape safely.

She pleaded with the owner to unlock the door and let her go, even promising not to take legal action if he complied. However, he refused.

Thinking quickly, Nachanok told the man that her boyfriend, a police officer, was waiting for her in the car. She warned him that he would be in serious trouble if he did not release her.

The ruse worked. The owner unlocked the door, allowing Nachanok to rush out. She ran to a nearby hairdresser for help before returning home.

Nachanok’s friends and many netizens flooded the comments with messages of support. However, some criticised her for overreacting, while others argued that she had no right to take legal action since the man had not physically assaulted her.

Nachanok strongly disagreed with the negative comments and vowed to proceed with legal action against the photocopy shop owner.