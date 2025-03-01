Police seize 2.3 million meth pills on Mittraphap Road

Photo courtesy of Siam Rath

Police in Region 3 seized 2.3 million methamphetamine tablets (meth pills) on Mittraphap Road, intended for distribution to a central investor group. The suspects confessed to being paid between 30,000 and 50,000 baht per vehicle.

The operation was conducted yesterday, February 28 at the Region 3 Investigation Bureau. Police Major General Rutthaphon Naowarat, Deputy Commander of Region 3, Pol. Maj. Gen. Sonthaya Taedaengphet, Commander of the Region 3 Investigation Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Phairot Khunmuen, Commander of Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police, Police Colonel Sithiphon Thimsungnoen, Superintendent of Non Sung Police Station, and other officials announced the arrest of 54 year old Saichon “Dam” Sreenonghang, 34 year old Sutthiphong “Mos” Thamaphirom, 44 year old Yutthasak “Nas” Withee, and 34 year old Chokthawee “Lek” Saenkhot. Police seized 2,390,000 meth pills, vehicles used in the crime, and four mobile phones.

The Deputy Commander of Region 3 revealed that intelligence indicated a network of Lao nationals was smuggling drugs from Sakon Nakhon province, near the border, into central Thailand. They used pickup trucks traveling through areas under the responsibility of Region 3 and Region 4 police. Collaboration with relevant agencies was initiated to plan the arrest.

Officers identified a suspicious sedan and pickup truck carrying methamphetamine concealed under a tarpaulin. The vehicles were traveling in a convoy on Highway 2, Mittraphap Road, from the border area. The operation took place in the Tharn Prasat subdistrict, Non Sung district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, on Thursday evening, February 27. Armed officers intercepted and surrounded the two vehicles, arresting the four suspects.

The investigation revealed 2,390,000 methamphetamine tablets, leading to charges of joint distribution of category 1 narcotics (methamphetamine or ya ba) with the intent to sell without permission, for commercial purposes that cause widespread distribution among the public, affecting national security or public safety, in violation of the law.

All four suspects confessed and identified a man named Phot, whose full identity remains unknown, as the person who hired them. The suspects were tasked with using the sedan as a lead vehicle and the pickup to transport the drugs. They were instructed to call once they reached Saraburi province but were intercepted by authorities before receiving their agreed payment of 30,000 baht for the lead vehicle and 50,000 baht for the pickup truck. The police are gathering further evidence to pursue and prosecute additional members of the criminal network, reported KhaoSod.