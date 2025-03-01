Police seize 2.3 million meth pills on Mittraphap Road

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 1, 2025
104 2 minutes read
Police seize 2.3 million meth pills on Mittraphap Road
Photo courtesy of Siam Rath

Police in Region 3 seized 2.3 million methamphetamine tablets (meth pills) on Mittraphap Road, intended for distribution to a central investor group. The suspects confessed to being paid between 30,000 and 50,000 baht per vehicle.

The operation was conducted yesterday, February 28 at the Region 3 Investigation Bureau. Police Major General Rutthaphon Naowarat, Deputy Commander of Region 3, Pol. Maj. Gen. Sonthaya Taedaengphet, Commander of the Region 3 Investigation Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Phairot Khunmuen, Commander of Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police, Police Colonel Sithiphon Thimsungnoen, Superintendent of Non Sung Police Station, and other officials announced the arrest of 54 year old Saichon “Dam” Sreenonghang, 34 year old Sutthiphong “Mos” Thamaphirom, 44 year old Yutthasak “Nas” Withee, and 34 year old Chokthawee “Lek” Saenkhot. Police seized 2,390,000 meth pills, vehicles used in the crime, and four mobile phones.

Advertisements

The Deputy Commander of Region 3 revealed that intelligence indicated a network of Lao nationals was smuggling drugs from Sakon Nakhon province, near the border, into central Thailand. They used pickup trucks traveling through areas under the responsibility of Region 3 and Region 4 police. Collaboration with relevant agencies was initiated to plan the arrest.

Police seize 2.3 million meth pills on Mittraphap Road | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Officers identified a suspicious sedan and pickup truck carrying methamphetamine concealed under a tarpaulin. The vehicles were traveling in a convoy on Highway 2, Mittraphap Road, from the border area. The operation took place in the Tharn Prasat subdistrict, Non Sung district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, on Thursday evening, February 27. Armed officers intercepted and surrounded the two vehicles, arresting the four suspects.

Related Articles

The investigation revealed 2,390,000 methamphetamine tablets, leading to charges of joint distribution of category 1 narcotics (methamphetamine or ya ba) with the intent to sell without permission, for commercial purposes that cause widespread distribution among the public, affecting national security or public safety, in violation of the law.

All four suspects confessed and identified a man named Phot, whose full identity remains unknown, as the person who hired them. The suspects were tasked with using the sedan as a lead vehicle and the pickup to transport the drugs. They were instructed to call once they reached Saraburi province but were intercepted by authorities before receiving their agreed payment of 30,000 baht for the lead vehicle and 50,000 baht for the pickup truck. The police are gathering further evidence to pursue and prosecute additional members of the criminal network, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Rai police arrest 9 in crypto scam targeting US, Canada Thailand News

Chiang Rai police arrest 9 in crypto scam targeting US, Canada

25 minutes ago
Chanthaburi school sues ex-employee over missing 3m baht milk Thailand News

Chanthaburi school sues ex-employee over missing 3m baht milk

41 minutes ago
Pattaya businessman attacked in broad daylight Pattaya News

Pattaya businessman attacked in broad daylight

1 hour ago
Phuket to host Thailand Biennale 2025, showcasing global art Phuket News

Phuket to host Thailand Biennale 2025, showcasing global art

1 hour ago
Police seize 2.3 million meth pills on Mittraphap Road Thailand News

Police seize 2.3 million meth pills on Mittraphap Road

2 hours ago
Tourists flock to Kham Chanod Island for lottery blessings Thailand News

Tourists flock to Kham Chanod Island for lottery blessings

3 hours ago
Tiktok to invest 300bn baht in Thai tech hub development Thailand News

Tiktok to invest 300bn baht in Thai tech hub development

3 hours ago
Patong road rage: Pickup driver brutally attacks motorist Phuket News

Patong road rage: Pickup driver brutally attacks motorist

4 hours ago
Potential lucky numbers predicted for March 1 lottery draw Thailand News

Potential lucky numbers predicted for March 1 lottery draw

4 hours ago
Fire in Pattaya hotel causes alarm, no injuries reported Pattaya News

Fire in Pattaya hotel causes alarm, no injuries reported

4 hours ago
Deputy PM calls for fair censure debate, no Thaksin targeting Bangkok News

Deputy PM calls for fair censure debate, no Thaksin targeting

4 hours ago
Scorching season begins: Thailand braces for blistering heatwave Thailand News

Scorching season begins: Thailand braces for blistering heatwave

5 hours ago
Thai govt warns foreigners on illegal condo rentals via Airbnb Bangkok News

Thai govt warns foreigners on illegal condo rentals via Airbnb

5 hours ago
Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal business on Koh Phangan Thailand News

Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal business on Koh Phangan

5 hours ago
Thunderstorms forecast for Bangkok and four regions Bangkok News

Thunderstorms forecast for Bangkok and four regions

6 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this March 2025 Things To Do

What to do in Bangkok this March 2025

8 hours ago
Phrae businessman found dead after going missing overnight Thailand News

Phrae businessman found dead after going missing overnight

22 hours ago
Elongated log damages car radiator on Thai bypass road Thailand News

Elongated log damages car radiator on Thai bypass road

22 hours ago
Drunk Russian man caught in Rayong for drinking beer without paying Thailand News

Drunk Russian man caught in Rayong for drinking beer without paying

22 hours ago
Bangkok bans offerings at Optimus Prime statue for traffic safety Bangkok News

Bangkok bans offerings at Optimus Prime statue for traffic safety

22 hours ago
Blade runner: Thai man’s knife attack on father sparks standoff Crime News

Blade runner: Thai man’s knife attack on father sparks standoff

22 hours ago
Drunk man repeatedly punches woman outside Nonthaburi salon (video) Thailand News

Drunk man repeatedly punches woman outside Nonthaburi salon (video)

23 hours ago
Unleashed pitbull mauls young girl in terrifying attack in Thailand Thailand News

Unleashed pitbull mauls young girl in terrifying attack in Thailand

23 hours ago
18-wheel truck crash in Phatthalung injures 4, damages van Thailand News

18-wheel truck crash in Phatthalung injures 4, damages van

23 hours ago
Thai woman accuses police of false arrest, assault, and attempted theft Thailand News

Thai woman accuses police of false arrest, assault, and attempted theft

23 hours ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 1, 2025
104 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Pattaya businessman attacked in broad daylight

Pattaya businessman attacked in broad daylight

1 hour ago
Phuket to host Thailand Biennale 2025, showcasing global art

Phuket to host Thailand Biennale 2025, showcasing global art

1 hour ago
Tourists flock to Kham Chanod Island for lottery blessings

Tourists flock to Kham Chanod Island for lottery blessings

3 hours ago
Tiktok to invest 300bn baht in Thai tech hub development

Tiktok to invest 300bn baht in Thai tech hub development

3 hours ago