Pattaya launches eco-tourism project to boost marine life

Officials and students release juvenile marine species into Na Kluea salt flats

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Saturday, August 2, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

In an exciting step towards eco-tourism, Pattaya has launched a groundbreaking project to restore marine life and teach the public how to nurture aquatic species.

On Thursday, July 31, Pattaya began a new eco-tourism initiative to raise public awareness about the breeding and care of aquatic species. Part of the Nature Restoration for Eco-Tourism Promotion programme for 2025, this project was led by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, with the aim of restoring the ecological balance of local marine environments.

The event was organised by the Natural Resources Division, under the Environmental Quality Promotion Department of Pattaya City. The ceremony saw a strong turnout, including Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, government officials, and local students.

Together, they participated in the ceremonial release of juvenile marine species into the Na Kluea salt flat area, a step towards revitalising the ecosystem and enhancing its biodiversity.

In addition to the release, the programme featured training sessions from the Lan Pho local fishing community. These sessions offered valuable insights into the breeding, nurturing, and care of juvenile marine life, including species such as crabs and squids.

The local community’s expertise in sustainable fishing practices played a vital role in educating participants about the importance of aquatic species conservation.

After completing the training, participants took part in the hands-on activity of releasing juvenile marine species into the Na Kluea ecosystem, reported The Pattaya News.

This not only helped restore the area’s biodiversity but also empowered the community to take part in the ecological restoration process.

The initiative is part of Pattaya’s ongoing efforts to enhance eco-tourism and educate the public on the importance of preserving marine life. As Thailand continues to face environmental challenges, this project represents a hopeful step towards creating a more sustainable and eco-conscious future for the city and its residents.

Pattaya News

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Saturday, August 2, 2025
