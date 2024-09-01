Warning issued for Patong beach after bluebottle jellyfish found

Picture courtesy of The Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center (Upper Andaman Sea)

Officials in Phuket issued a warning for Patong beach visitors after dozens of venomous bluebottle jellyfish were found washed ashore. The Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre (Upper Andaman Sea) reported encountering the jellyfish on the beach yesterday evening.

Officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) and lifeguards from Patong Surf Life Saving quickly responded, discovering 40 bluebottles in the shallow waters. These jellyfish were driven towards the shore by strong winds. Fortunately, no sting incidents have been reported so far.

Advertisements

The DMCR has distributed warning leaflets to the public, business owners, and tourists, advising swimmers to exercise caution and avoid contact with the bluebottles. Lifeguards are on standby to administer first aid for jellyfish stings and will closely monitor jellyfish activity in the water, reported Bangkok Post.

A sting from a bluebottle jellyfish can result in severe pain, whip-like welts, and sores on the affected skin areas. First aid recommendations include rinsing the sting site with seawater and immersing the area in hot water, such as in a hot shower, for 20 minutes or applying a dry cold pack to alleviate pain. Experts advise against using vinegar for treating bluebottle stings.

In related news, a warning has been issued about the presence of the highly venomous Portuguese Man o’ War jellyfish in the waters of Lah Bay and Tue Bay at Racha Yai Island, Phuket.

Tourists and those engaging in marine activities in the area are advised to exercise extreme caution to avoid contact with these dangerous creatures.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment issued the alert on June 24. The Portuguese Man o’ War, often mistaken for a jellyfish, is known for its potent venom.

Advertisements

Contact with its tentacles can cause severe pain, and skin irritation, and, in extreme cases, can affect the nervous and cardiovascular systems, potentially leading to death.