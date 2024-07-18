TikTok user finds 4,000 baht prize from old Thai lottery ticket

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A TikTok user discovered an old lottery ticket that was thought to be rubbish, only to find it had won a prize after being checked one year later. The ticket, from the June 16, 2023 draw, held the number 628255 and won 4,000 baht.

TikTok account kumpol.narayasewt posted a video showing the old lottery ticket belonging to an elderly man, with the caption:

“Thought it was trash and was about to throw it away, checked the lottery results from one year ago.”

The ticket was for the June 16, 2023 draw, numbered 628255, and consisted of two tickets. Upon checking, it was found to have won the two-digit tail number prize, amounting to 4,000 baht.

The post quickly garnered numerous comments. Some users mentioned that lottery tickets can be kept for up to two years, and as long as they are within this period, the prize can still be claimed. Many people also congratulated the lucky winner.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the exact moment the ticket was checked and the surprise discovery that it had indeed won. This revelation led to a flurry of activity in the comments section, with many expressing astonishment and congratulating the elderly man on his unexpected windfall.

In Thailand, lottery tickets have a validity period of two years from the draw date, allowing winners to claim their prize within this timeframe. This rule provided the elderly man the opportunity to still claim his prize, despite the ticket being one year old, reported Sanook.

Many commenters shared similar experiences of nearly throwing away winning tickets or discovering forgotten ones that turned out to be winners.

“I almost threw mine away too but checked just in time. Ended up winning a small prize.”

“This story reminds me to always check my tickets, even if they are old.”

In related news, a rescue worker from Nong Hai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO) in Amnat Charoen province won first prize in the lottery after assisting a local family with a funeral. Believing his good deed brought him luck, he received 6 million baht.