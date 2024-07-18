Phuket police seize 188 Yaba pills in drug bust

Picture courtesy of The Phuket News

Police in Phuket apprehended two individuals in Baan Phru Somphan, Moo 8, Thepkasattri, following local community complaints about drug-related activities.

The Provincial Defence Office reported that the arrests took place at approximately 6.35pm on July 16. The names of the suspects were not disclosed.

The first suspect, referred to as Accused No.1, was found in possession of 175 methamphetamine pills, known locally as Yaba, along with cash and several other unspecified items. The second suspect, Accused No 2, was caught with 13 ya bah pills.

Overall, police seized a total of 188 Yaba pills and 2,010 baht (US$ 55) in cash.

Both suspects were subsequently transported to Thalang Police Station, where they faced charges of illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic, according to the official report.

“The officers are continuing their investigation in the hopes of identifying more suspects involved in the drug network.”

The operation comes as part of ongoing efforts to combat the spread of illegal narcotics in the region, reported The Phuket News.

In related news, police apprehended a man after he attempted to flee during a routine check, discovering 200 methamphetamine pills in his possession. The arrest took place outside a supermarket on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok.

The incident began when officers from Bang Khen Police Station, including Anant Warasat, Sanpich Sirisoonthorn, and Adul Phothakan, received a report of a group of teenagers fighting. Arriving at the scene around 2.30am, they found no evidence of the altercation but noticed a man sitting alone and acting suspiciously. When officers approached to question him, he suddenly bolted, prompting a chase.

The man, identified as 44 year old Theeraphong was quickly apprehended. A search revealed 200 methamphetamine pills in a clear plastic bag in his left trouser pocket.

The drugs were confiscated as evidence. Subsequent tests confirmed the presence of drugs in his system, with his urine testing positive for methamphetamine.