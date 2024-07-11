Elderly Nonthaburi man alleges repairman stole 40,000 baht

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 95 year old man filed a complaint at the Nonthaburi Provincial Police Station today against a long-trusted repairman who allegedly withdrew large sums of money using his ATM card without permission.

Pramote Siwamok, who has been relying on 33 year old electrician Jedsada for over seven years, reported the incident to Police Lieutenant Thitipakorn Khumparnin at the Nonthaburi City Police Station. Pramote explained that he had hired Jedsada to repair his washing machine and coin-operated water dispenser outside his rental room in Wat Khema Phirataram Alley, Suan Yai subdistrict, Mueang district, Nonthaburi, on June 29.

After completing the repair, Jedsada requested a service fee of 3,000 baht. According to their usual arrangement, Pramote handed over his ATM card to Jedsada to withdraw the amount. Typically, Jedsada would return the ATM card promptly after withdrawing the money, and Pramote had no reason to be suspicious.

However, on July 5, while depositing rental income into his bank account, Pramote noticed irregularities in his account balance. Upon checking the transaction history, he found that on June 29, Jedsada had not only withdrawn the agreed 3,000 baht but also made two additional withdrawals of 20,000 baht each, totalling 40,000 baht. Pramote reported the incident to the police.

“I’ve trusted him for seven years, calling him regularly for repairs. I had no idea he would betray my trust like this.”

The police have attempted to contact Jedsada regarding the allegations. However, Jedsada’s phone has been switched off, making it impossible to reach him. Police have taken Pramote’s complaint seriously and are coordinating with the bank where the ATM withdrawals were made. They plan to issue a summons for Jedsada to appear for questioning to determine his involvement in the alleged theft, reported KhaoSod.

“We have received the complaint and are working with the bank to trace the transactions. We will issue a summons for Jedsada to come forward and explain his actions.”