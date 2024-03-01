Don Mueang Airport combats congestion with designated drop lanes

Photo courtesy of Skytrax

An initiative to combat heavy traffic congestion at Don Mueang International Airport‘s Terminal 2 will see the enforcement of designated passenger drop lanes for taxi drivers starting today, March 1. This mandate is part of the Transport Ministry’s broader strategy to enhance passenger experience at the nation’s largest low-carrier hub, an imperative necessity as the Songkran holiday period is expected to drive up passenger numbers at the airport.

The ministry believes that this move will significantly alleviate the severe congestion usually witnessed outside Terminal 2 which primarily serves domestic flights. However, an exception has been made for taxis carrying passengers who need special assistance. These taxis will be directed to Gate 5 at Terminal 1, conveniently located just before Terminal 2, reported Bangkok Post.

The new rule does not apply to vehicles carrying airport and airline personnel, who will still have the privilege of dropping off passengers directly at the gate. Private vehicles, too, have the option to use these passenger drop lanes if they wish to evade the typically heavy traffic outside Terminal 2.

Aiding the entire operation, help staff will be stationed round-the-clock at gates 16 and 17, which are located right in front of the passenger drop lanes. Their role will be to improve traffic flow and provide continuous support to passengers, making their journey more seamless and efficient.

In related news, in response to delays caused by Covid-19, Thai Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit promised improved traffic on Rama 2 Road ahead of the Songkran Festival. Construction setbacks prompted a timeline extension to June 2025, with measures implemented to penalize contractors failing to meet criteria.

All construction activities were temporarily halted to alleviate anticipated holiday congestion. Plans for road expansions aimed to reduce travel time from Bangkok to Hua Hin to less than two hours. Despite being a longstanding project spanning over 50 years, Minister Suriya’s commitment underscores efforts to enhance traffic conditions during the festival.