Pakistani man arrested for posting nude pictures of Thai ex-wife

Immigration Bureau officers arrested a Pakistani man for posting nude pictures of his Thai ex-wife on social media platforms.

The immigration police reported the successful crackdowns on illegal foreigners in Thailand at a press conference yesterday, February 29. One of the cases was the arrest of a Pakistani man, 32 year old Shabas (alias), at a rented room in the Ramkamhaeng neighbourhood of Bangkok.

Officers reported that the arrest followed a complaint by a Thai woman on September 12 last year. The woman sought help from the immigration police after she found explicit pictures of her had been shared by an unidentified Instagram and Facebook account.

The woman believed that her ex-husband, Shabas, posted the pictures after they ended their relationship.

Officers checked the social media accounts to confirm that they belonged to Shabas before issuing an arrest warrant. They tracked down Shabas and arrested him in the Ramkamhaeng area.

Shabas confessed to the crime saying he created new social media accounts and posted nude pictures of his ex-wife. He said that he secretly took the pictures when they were in a relationship but did not clarify the motive for his actions.

Shabas was charged under Section 14 of the Computer Act: importing explicit content into a computer system. The penalty is up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000, or both.

In a similar report in February, a Thai woman sought help from the non-profit organisation Be One after her ex-boyfriend, who was a soldier, sold her explicit videos on social media. The victim revealed that she knew about the recordings during the relationship but the man assured her after they broke up that he already deleted them all.

Another Thai woman was also betrayed by her ex-boyfriend. She revealed her story to the media in June last year that the man raped her and later asked if he could take care of her as his girlfriend. Her refusal made him angry and he sent her explicit pictures and videos to her friends and family members.