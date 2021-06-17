Thursday Covid Update: 3,129 new cases and 30 deaths

3,129 new Covid-19 cases, with most infections in Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, and 30 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the most severe wave of Covid-19 infections in Thailand, the CCSA has reported 178,861 cases.

2,672 of the new cases confirmed today were found in correctional facilities, a drastic spike in infections among inmates over the past few days. The recent wave of the virus spread to more than a dozen correctional facilities, infecting more than 30,000 inmates.

More information will be released this afternoon following the CCSA’s daily briefing.

Other updates…

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that Thailand will reopen to foreign travellers in 120 days. The Phuket “Sandbox,” set to start on July 1, is a pilot project for the national reopening initiative, he says. The prime minister says a top priority is to get the public vaccinated against the coronavirus.

More than 100 Phuket hotels have passed the Safety and Health Administration Plus, or SHA+ standard, and are ready to reopen under the “Sandbox” tourism model in 2 weeks.

The Public Health Ministry is expected to present a proposal to the CCSA tomorrow to ease restrictions and allow restaurants to resume selling alcohol. Once a proposal is made by the ministry, the CCSA will begin discussions on whether to lift the restrictions.

Thailand’s Medical Sciences Department director-general says he expects the Delta variant of Covid-19, which was first found in India, will become the dominant strain of the coronavirus in Thailand as it is more infectious than the other strains.

SOURCES: CCSA | National News Bureau of Thailand

