Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Medic says 10% of Covid-19 infections in Bangkok are Delta variant

Maya Taylor

Published 

18 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/UN Women Asia and the Pacific

The head of the Department of Medical Sciences says 10% of Covid-19 infections in Bangkok are the Delta variant, formerly known as the Indian variant. According to a Bangkok Post report, 496 cases of the variant have been detected in the Kingdom between April 7 and June 13. DMS chief Dr Supakit Sirilak says 404 of those are in Bangkok, citing the highly-contagious nature of the variant as a cause for concern.

“The Delta strain is 40% more infectious than the Alpha and requires close monitoring week by week.”

Outside of Bangkok, the variant has been reported in the central provinces of Pathum Thani, where 28 cases were confirmed, and Nakhon Nayok where 8 cases were reported. The Delta variant has also been found in the north-east of the country, with 2 infections each in Sakon Nakhon and Ubon Ratchathani, and 1 each in Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Loei, and Buriram. In the north of the country, 2 cases have been confirmed in Phayao and 1 each in Chiang Rai and Phetchabun. In the east, both Chon Buri and Chanthaburi have reported 1 case of the variant.

Supakit warns that if the Delta variant is allowed to take hold in the country, it could make up half of all infections within 2 or 3 months, pointing out that cases of the variant in other provinces can be traced back to a construction camp in the Laksi district of Bangkok.

For now, the Alpha variant (formerly known as the UK variant) remains the dominant strain in the Kingdom, with cases of the Beta (South African) variant confined to the Tak Bai district of the southern province of Narathiwat and a state quarantine facility in the central province of Samut Prakan.

Meanwhile, a study carried out by the Department of Science, and involving 200 volunteers who received 2 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, shows that it offers 100% protection against the original strain, but that drops to 50 – 60% against the Alpha variant. A study into the efficacy of 1 dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against both the Alpha and Delta variants is currently underway.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Thai PBS World

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 seconds ago

Medic says 10% of Covid-19 infections in Bangkok are Delta variant
Phuket34 mins ago

TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Coronavirus (Covid-19)58 mins ago

“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
Transport15 hours ago

Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
Thailand15 hours ago

Thailand News Today | PM apologises, vaccine delays, Pattaya sandbox? and sharks | June 16
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

Restaurants request easing of Covid-19 rules and financial aid
Thailand16 hours ago

Isaan farmer and son electrocuted and killed by wire fence in rice field
Thailand17 hours ago

Another data breach: Info leaked on Bangkok Immigration website
Crime17 hours ago

Krabi men arrested after TikTok video of a shark shot and killed goes viral
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand’s FDA doesn’t approve Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, cites missing data
Best of18 hours ago

Top 8 Things to do in Krabi
Thailand19 hours ago

Thai government apologises for data leak, blames “temporary glitch”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

6 school closed after infections are found
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending