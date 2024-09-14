Three arrested for drug use near monastery in Chumphon

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Chumphon province apprehended three individuals for drug use after concerned residents reported their suspicious activities. The trio, living with young children, admitted to drug use and expressed their intention to undergo rehabilitation.

The incident took place near a monastery in the Song Phi Nong subdistrict, Tha Sae district. Local police, led by Wisit Samannmuang and supported by a military civil affairs unit, investigated the reported house. Upon arrival, they found 29 year old Thawatchai, his wife 28 year old Saifon, and 48 year old Suphap displaying nervous behaviour.

Advertisements

The search of the residence revealed drug paraphernalia, including foil scraps and a plastic inhalant tube with traces of methamphetamine (meth).

Though no drugs were found, urine tests for Thawatchai and Suphap returned positive for meth. Concerned citizens had notified the police due to the presence of two children, a six year old boy and a four year old girl, living in the house.

Thawatchai stated that he and Saifon had been married for nine years and had a son. They lived in Nakatum village, Tha Sae district, where they met Suphap through their drug circle.

Discreet drug use

Two to three months ago, Saifon left Thawatchai and their son to live with Suphap. Distressed by his son’s crying, Thawatchai decided to join them to keep his family together.

Advertisements

“We three decided to live under one roof to ensure the child wasn’t without a mother.”

Suphap corroborated Thawatchai’s account, admitting to the drug use but emphasising their efforts to shield the children from it. Meth and kratom tea were their drugs of choice, purchased via Facebook and consumed discreetly.

“We never use drugs in front of the children. We are aware of the harm and always make sure to do it out of their sight.”

Each member of the trio had their specific consumption pattern: Suphap consumed two pills daily, Thawatchai two, and Saifon one. They managed their drug use by taking turns caring for the children, ensuring they remained in the front of the house while drug use occurred at the back near the rubbish pile.

“We are willing to undergo drug rehabilitation. We want to become good members of society again.”

Police documented statements and arranged for the trio to report regularly during their rehabilitation process. Meanwhile, the children were temporarily placed in the care of relatives, with plans to reunite them with their family once conditions improve, reported KhaoSod.