Suphan Buri police arrest two for trafficking 12 year old girl

Police in Suphan Buri apprehended a woman and a local official on charges related to the trafficking and sexual exploitation of a 12 year old girl. The child, now under the care of social services, was allegedly prostituted by her own aunt.

Local law enforcement, led by Police Major General Watcharin Prasobdee, apprehended the suspects yesterday, September 13, following an extensive investigation.

The officials involved included Deputy Provincial Commander Police Colonel Chaloemwut Wongwiangchan, Investigation Superintendent Police Colonel Peera Asavapiboonpol, and Police Colonel Kunchorn Wongphan, among others.

The investigation culminated in the arrest of a woman under a warrant issued by the Suphan Buri Provincial Court. She faces multiple charges including human trafficking, arranging for or luring someone into prostitution, and taking a child under 15 for sexual purposes, whether or not the child consented.

Officers also arrested a local administrative official in Doem Bang Nang Buat district. He is accused of raping the girl, who is under 13 years old, and committing lewd acts with a minor under 15, actions that carry severe criminal penalties, including imprisonment for more than 13 years.

The investigation revealed that the woman, who is the biological aunt of the 12 year old girl, orchestrated her niece’s prostitution. The girl is now safely in the custody of the Suphan Buri Provincial Office of Social Development and Human Security.

Further details indicate that the girl’s aunt was a Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO) official in the local area where the crimes took place. The arrests were made following a coordinated effort by multiple police units, ensuring that both suspects were taken into custody without incident, reported KhaoSod.

Original story: Thai woman forces 12 year old niece into prostitution with govt official

A Thai woman forced her 12 year old niece into prostitution, offering sex services to a 60 year old government official in the central province of Suphan Buri.

The case came to light when the 12 year old victim fled from home and sought help from a friend’s family. The family accompanied the girl to the Doem Bang Nang Buat Police Station to file a complaint.

Police revealed that the girl’s aunt, whose name remains undisclosed, allegedly forced her to offer sex services to the 60 year old man, named Sakhon Pornsatjadham, who worked as a member of the district administrative organisation council.

Sakhon was arrested yesterday, September 12, after being summoned for questioning. He admitted to paying the girl’s aunt 2,000 baht for sex with the young girl. He said he arranged a meeting at a local convenience store before taking the girl to a hotel.

Sakhon claimed to have taken Viagra before sexually assaulting the girl. He then returned the girl to the convenience store, where her aunt was waiting to pick her up. The aunt allegedly shared 1,000 baht of the 2,000 baht payment with the girl.

According to the victim, her aunt forced her to provide sex services to Sakhon again, but she refused. Scared of her aunt’s anger, the girl decided to flee from her home to stay with her friend.

Sakhon was charged under Section 277 of the Criminal Law, which carries a penalty of imprisonment from five to 20 years and a fine from 10,000 to 400,000 baht. It remains unclear whether the girl’s aunt was summoned for questioning or charged with any crime.