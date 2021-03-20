The benefits of traditional Thai massage | Thaiger

Thailand
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
One of Thailand’s most famous cultural delights is that of a Thai massage. And, it can be said that once you have one of these, you won’t go back to your previous methods of healing and relaxation. Thai massages have been around for 2,500 years as the method began originally as a type of healing art in India, influenced by Ayurvedic and traditional Chinese medicine.
Thai Traditional massages are unique from Western or European massages in that the receiver lies fully clothed on a mat that is usually on the ground or low to the floor.
For a traditional Thai massage, the masseuse will stretch and pull your limbs while using rocking motions to relieve stress, and improve flexibility and circulation, leading to the inevitable deep relaxation felt by most who have undergone this Eastern‐style massage. Thai massages focus more on the flow of energy, or chi, throughout your body which is much more in line with Asian healing arts.
The energy, or chi, is thought to move through one’s body along pathways known as sens. Sens correspond to different parts of the body, such as the bones, muscles, blood, and nerves. The sens that affect the mind and consciousness are thought of as more subtle channels.
One reason Thai massages focus on the sens, is that practitioners believe that tight muscles cause blockages within different Sen. Such blockages are believed to reduce the flow of life energy, which can cause stiffness resulting in illness. Thai massage therapists employ different techniques that either open or tighten different Sen lines to correct the flow of life energy.
Although it may sound like a Thai massage may not fix the body, scientific studies have indicated that this myth is incorrect as aches and pains have been known to go away after using this type of therapy. Health issues as migraine headaches, back pain, and joint pain have all been treated successfully by undergoing Thai massage therapy.
Also, researchers concluded that the benefits of using this non‐pharmaceutical type of treatment may ease symptoms for up to 15 weeks. Researchers have also indicated that a Thai massage increases flexibility as it can improve blood flow and oxygen supply to muscles. Thai massage can promote the circulation of both blood and lymph through the use of gentle stretches. The increased circulation then fills the body’s tissues with oxygen. This helps promote cell growth and heart health. It is scientifically known that improved blood circulation stimulates the somatosensory system. This system plays a major role in balance.
For those patients who have anxiety, Thai massages can decrease anxiety while providing a sense of calm and relaxation. Such studies have shown that those who receive the massage, test lower on psychological assessments for stress afterwards. Brain scans have also shown the same results, even beating out traditional forms of physical therapy to treat anxiety. A 2015 study also found that Thai massage significantly reduces levels of a certain stress marker present in the saliva, called sAA.
Since Thai massages incorporate yoga‐like stretching, receivers often report feeling rejuvenated with energy. One small study revealed that between Thai and Swedish massages, the Thai massages left people feeling more energised and renewed. But the researchers of that study do say that there needs to be more research to make a concrete conclusion.
In a traditional Thai massage, practitioners use their hands, thumbs, elbows, forearms, and sometimes even their feet to reduce tension in your muscles. The masseuse may even sit on you to aid in helping you stretch into certain positions. A Thai massage involves the recipient also doing a bit of work as it involves more intense stretching. This method is different to the method used in Swedish massages, as oil and deep kneading are instead used, while the recipient lays still.
After a Thai massage, a person may feel very relaxed, however, it is important to note that muscles have been stretched, worked, and prodded. After a Thai massage, a person should rest and drink plenty of water. There are no set guidelines or recommendations for how often a person should get a Thai massage.
But, it is important to avoid a Thai massage when recovering from an injury as the physical intensity of the massage can cause further injury to the body.
Because Thai massage has profound effects on your circulatory system, make sure you check with your doctor before you schedule a massage, especially if you have: diabetes, open wounds, underwent surgery recently, cancer, are pregnant, heart disease or coronary artery disease, conditions that affect your spine, osteoporosis, high blood pressure, deep vein thrombosis, neurological disorders, burns, bleeding disorders, or thrombocytopenia.
While this list is not conclusive, it is important to consult a physician if you have any underlying health issues before getting a Thai massage to minimize the risk of harm.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government negotiating another 5 million Sinovac vaccine doses from China
The Thai government is looking to lay its hands on another 5 million batches of the Sinovac Biotech ‘CoronaVac’ vaccine from China.
800,000 more doses of the Sinovac Biotech Covid vaccine arrived in Thailand yesterday and will be administered to health workers, the elderly and at-risk areas, according to Thailand’s public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul yesterday. Another 1 million doses, from the initial order of 2 million shots from China, will arrive next month.
200,000 doses of the Sinovac Biotech arrived 4 weeks ago.
The Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine will be used to provide the rest of the 2021 supplies to inoculate Thai citizens. An order of 26 million doses from Siam Bioscience, locally producing the AstraZeneca vaccine, have been reported as being available in the third quarter this. An additional 35 million doses will follow in Q4, according to the current roll out plans of the Thai government.
Minister Anutin Charnvirakul denies that the Thai government have never blocked attempts by the private sector to import and supply Covid vaccines. But back in December Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration ordered private hospitals and public administrators to stop their attempts to get hold of the vaccines. A month later the Public Health Minister said local administrations can use their own funds to buy approved Covid vaccines for administration in their localities.
“We stand ready to facilitate the private sector in importing the vaccines to serve people since the move would ease the burden of the government.”
The Federation of Thai Industries report that 109 private companies also want to vaccinate as many as 51,000 workers with approved vaccines. Provincial municipalities in Pattaya and Phuket, heavily impacted by the restrictions and lockdowns, have also set up projects to vaccinate large swathes of their local communities.
But, as of last week, only 61,791 people had received vaccines, according to Bangkok Post, a long way from the 67 million Thai population. Of the nearly 62,000 recipients, 50% were health workers, 11% were frontline workers, 32% were members of the community and 6% were over 60 years of age. Many of the initial vaccine allocations are being sent to Samut Sakhon, the hot spot in the centre of the December 2020 cluster that broke out amongst the migrant workers in Thailand’s seafood industry and markets, just south west of Bangkok.
5,000 doses were sent to Samut Sakhon Hospital, and another 5,000 to the Krathumbaen and Banphaeo hospitals in the province.
No allergic or adverse reactions have been registered as a result of the early vaccine rollout in Thailand.
Yesterday, there were 119 new Covid-19 cases – 112 local and 7 from travellers entering Thailand. 26 Thai and 12 Burmese are among the 38 cases in Samut Sakhon province, the centre of the recent Covid-19 cluster in December last year.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS World
Thailand
Covid-19 quarantine: 119 new infections, restrictions to be relaxed after April 1
There were 119 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday with 112 local and 7 from travellers entering Thailand, but quarantine may soon be relaxed from April 1. 26 Thai and 12 Burmese are among the 38 cases in Samut Sakhon province, the centre of the recent Covid-19 outbreak south of Bangkok.
Bangkok has another 38 local cases, 31 of which are Thai nationals, mostly from the west side of the Chao Phraya. The remaining cases are in 8 other provinces including Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Nontha Buri, and Ayutthaya. The 7 imported cases are in Covid-19 quarantine and came from Myanmar, Russia, Sweden, Poland, and India.
Thailand’s infections have now totalled 27,713, after about 23,000 cases from the December 15 wave. While nearly 96% recover, including 62 released from care in the past day, 1,111 people are currently hospitalised. No new loss of life has been reported and the death toll remains at 90 people, according to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
The CCSA expects the 14-day Covid-19 quarantine currently in place to be slowly phased out in the coming months. A 10-day isolation period will be required for Thais and foreigners who are unvaccinated but have tested negative in the previous 72 hours. Meanwhile, those who have been vaccinated, and with all tests and jabs required, will be quarantined 1 week. These new guidelines are set to begin on April 1 and continue to September 30. More details about the relaxation of quarantine times HERE.
After October 1, Covid-19 quarantine may be eliminated if several criteria are met and there is no major resurgence of Covid 19 infections in Thailand. Vaccination targets of at-risk groups must be reached, including 70% of medical staff, and the areas must be prepared to handle the influx of low-risk traveller.
800,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine are in Bangkok now, having arrived from China yesterday, and another 1 million jabs are expected to arrive in April. The current vaccines will be given in high-risk areas and to frontline medical workers throughout Thailand, according to a Facebook post by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
Globally the Covid-19 infections have reached 122.88 million with 2.71 million resulting deaths. The US, Brazil and India have had the most cases, with over 30 million in the US, nearly 12 million in Brazil, and about 11.5 million in India. Thailand’s 90 deaths rank 115th.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Thailand’s army refutes claims it’s supplying rice to Burmese soldiers
Thailand’s Army claims it has not been providing rice supplies for the Burmese army during their bloody crackdown on citizens since the February 1 coup. Instead, the Royal Thai Army maintain that the rice supplies are just ‘normal trade’. Since February 1. when the Burmese generals seized power from the elected government under Aung San Suu Kyi, an estimated 250 people have been killed as part of the Tatmadaw’s violent response against civilian protesters.
In recent days the Indonesian and Malaysian government have been calling on ASEAN to become involved in finding a peaceful path forward for Myanmar. You can watch a Thaiger story about the events on the morning of the Burmese coup on February 1 HERE.
Thai media are reporting that Thailand’s army had already supplied 700 sacks of rice to Burmese army units along Myanmar’s 2,500 kilometre-long eastern border with Thailand. They were quoting a source within the Thai army who wanted to remain anonymous. The Burmese army have not responded to international media for comment over the matter. Any proven examples of co-operation between the current Myanmar coup leaders and the Thai army would be problematic for Thailand’s government and their reputation in the international community.
But Maj Gen Amnat Srimak, commander of the Naresuan Task Force, was quoted in Reuters…
“The Thai army is not supplying the Myanmar army and there has been no contact from the Myanmar army requesting help or demanding any assistance from us because they have their own honour.”
Complicating matters, Thai media are also reporting that supplies of rice to the Burmese army units along the Thai/Myanmar border were being cut off by the Karen National Union, one of hundreds of ethnic minority insurgent groups in Myanmar. The Karen National Union are supporting Aung San Suu Kyi’s former government and the pro-democracy movement, guaranteeing a long and drawn out internal spat between competing ethnic groups who are seizing the unrest as an opportunity to fortify their situations.
Photos have been published showing bags of rice being loaded into transport trucks at the Thai/Myanmar border. Reuters have also published photos of men, some in uniform, crossing the Thai border where their temperature is checked. The border location where the photos were taken was not a normal trade location, according to locals speaking to Reuters.
SOURCE: Reuters
Happy Tourist
Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 8:05 am
Yeah, I’d like to get a professional massage but I don’t know how to be sure that they know what they do or just bring you more trouble. Some official cetificates wsould be nice.
Roger Bruce
Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 9:46 am
My wife is a qualified traditional massage expert
However
She admits that any massage is only a temporary relief
Due to the fact that pressure and manipulation of body parts bring the bodies own natural
endorphins into play (our natural morphine)
Soon as it wears off pain back again …which is why massage is good job they keep coming back for relief.
I bet none of you knew that little bit of info
Good Luck Thailand
Roger Bruce
Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 9:52 am
Oh they do have certificates at many levels
even one to give permission to open the business and practice Thai massage
they should be displayed on the wall of the parlor if there are for real
However, to obtain all these qualifications can take a few years and cost many thousands of baht..that is why there is a lot of backyarders in Thailand
Good Luck Thailand