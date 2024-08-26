Mentally ill Thai man dismembers wife, scatters body parts on road

Published: 16:32, 26 August 2024
In a shocking scene more suited to a horror movie, a mentally ill Thai man murdered his wife before dismembering her and scattering her body parts on a road in the Doi Luang district of the northern province of Chiang Rai in the early hours of today, August 26.

Officers from the Doi Luang Police Station were called to investigate the human remains found on Soi 9, Mae Riab Community, in the Doi Luang district of Chiang Rai at about 2am today. Police discovered a head, leg, and torso belonging to a Thai woman on the road. Locals later identified her as 59 year old Jinda.

Police arrived at Jinda’s home, where she lived with her husband, Sommai, the prime suspect in the case. They found Sommai amid a violent rampage outside the house, brandishing a knife believed to be the weapon used in the crime. Officers decided to withdraw and called for additional support.

Once reinforcements arrived, the police managed to subdue Sommai and transport him to the station for questioning. However, Sommai was unable to provide any useful information during the interrogation.

A search of the couple’s home revealed Jinda’s right leg in the fridge. Jinda was believed to have been murdered two hours before the discovery of her body parts. She might have been killed in the house before her remains were scattered outside.

The Commander of Chiang Rai Provincial Police, Manop Senakun, told Matichon that Sommai had a mental illness due to a history of drug use and alcoholism. He received treatment in the past but recently stopped.

Officers are still unable to question Sommai and continue to search for missing parts of Jinda’s body.

In a related report, two Japanese men, 50 year old Kato Takuya and 33 year old Hiroto Suzuki, were arrested in the Isaan province of Nong Khai for the murder and dismemberment of their 47 year old compatriot, Kabashima Ryosuke. The motive for the incident was a debt of 8 million baht that they owed to the deceased.

In another story, an 18 year old teenager murdered his 18 year old girlfriend, dismembered her, and dumped the body under a motorway in the central province of Pathum Thani. He attempted to take his own life to avoid legal punishment but was rushed to a hospital in time.

