Chinese luxury property pitch in Bangkok angers Thai netizens (video)

Thai netizens raised concerns and legal questions following the release of an advertising video featuring Chinese nationals selling luxury houses in the Rama 9 area of Bangkok, despite Thai law prohibiting land ownership by foreigners.

A TikTok user, @thaiarya.party, shared the advertising video of the Chinese-owned residential project on Monday, August 26, with a caption that read, “We (Thai people) may have to rent Chinese-owned houses in the future.”

In the video, a Chinese male host introduces a luxury villa in the Rama 9 neighbourhood of Bangkok, which is available for nearly 5 million baht. This price is considered very low for a project located in the city centre of Bangkok, which is well-equipped with shopping malls, hospitals, schools, petrol stations, public transport, and more.

The Chinese host also gives a home tour, showcasing what the luxury house has to offer. The ground floor of the house includes a kitchen, living room, dining area, an empty room ideal for a home gym, a pet area, and a maid’s room.

The second floor is described as having all the features one would expect from a luxury mansion. It includes a balcony, four bedrooms, a luxury walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a children’s room, and more.

The video attracted significant attention from Thai netizens.

“How was the project registered? Foreigners cannot buy land.”

“Where are Thai people going to live in the near future?”

“Is this China?”

“I went to sleep in Thailand but woke up in China.”

“I did some research. Foreigners can buy villas, houses, or buildings, but they cannot buy land. They can only rent plots of land on a long-term basis, up to 30 years.”

“I’ve seen many Chinese-owned companies selling houses.”

Prominent Thai lawyer Decha Kittiwittayanon confirmed that foreigners, including Chinese nationals, cannot purchase land in Thailand, except in specific legal circumstances such as investment promotion projects.

The lawyer stated that the actions of these Chinese-owned companies violate the law and that the Ministry of Interior should oversee this issue.

Furthermore, the Chinese nationals featured in the video and those working for real estate companies must have work permits to operate legally in Thailand. The Ministry of Labour should investigate this matter.

The lawyer also accused some legal professionals of collaborating with foreigners to illegally obtain ownership of land and buildings, particularly in Pattaya, Phuket, and Samut Prakan provinces.