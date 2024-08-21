Flooding in Chiang Rai claims two lives, submerges 15,000 rai of farmland

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Heavy rains in Chiang Rai have led to severe flooding, resulting in two fatalities and trapping 20 individuals in a convenience store. Agricultural land spanning 15,000 rai is now submerged due to rising water levels.

Continuous heavy rainfall in Chiang Rai has caused significant water level increases in several rivers, particularly in the Ing River, which originates from Kwan Phayao and flows through Thoeng and Khun Tan districts before merging with the Mekong River in Chiang Khong. The rising water levels, particularly in Thoeng district, have inundated over 15,000 rai of rice fields.

Officials reported that the floods have claimed two lives so far. The first victim, a 77 year old man from Pong Noi village, drowned while fishing in a flooded rice field in Doi Luang district. The second victim, a 39 year old woman from Tap Tao subdistrict, Thoeng district, went missing following a flash flood on August 17 and was later found deceased in the Hong River in Sai Khat village, Tap Tao, reported KhaoSod.

Local social media pages reported that at 3pm yesterday, the Pang Kha Bridge in Tap Tao, Thoeng district, has been rendered impassable after being washed away by floodwaters. Additionally, twenty individuals are trapped in a 7-Eleven convenience store in Ian Village, Hong subdistrict, Thoeng district, with water levels reaching between 1 and 1.5 metres, urgently requiring rescue.

In related news, Khao Sok National Park rangers and rescuers saved a Thai tour guide and 22 foreign tourists from a flash flood while they were exploring Nam Talu Cave in the southern province of Surat Thani. Another Thai tour guide was initially reported missing but was later found dead in the cave.

National park rangers were alerted to the flash flood on the evening of August 6, by a Thai tour guide. The guide believed the flash flood occurred due to heavy rain over the previous two days.