Thaksin’s Pheu Thai campaign in Surin election ‘not unlawful’

Image courtesy of The Nation

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra‘s planned campaign activities in Surin province are within legal bounds, Defence Minister and Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed today, November 11, at Government House.

Thaksin, who is widely seen as Pheu Thai Party‘s de facto leader, is scheduled to visit Surin from November 19 to 20 to support Natthamon Siriwattanawanit, a former vice CEO of the provincial administration, in the upcoming Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) CEO election set for November 23.

Advertisements

Phumtham has dismissed any legal concerns about Thaksin’s involvement.

“The election law allows anyone to participate in campaign activities. This right extends to all parties.”

When questioned about whether the party would use this local election to assess its popularity, Phumtham downplayed its significance, describing it as a routine electoral process.

However, the Defence Minister abruptly ended the press conference when journalists raised questions about a recent National Institute of Development Administration survey.

The poll indicated a significant decline in Pheu Thai’s support in Thailand’s Deep South, following the government’s failure to prosecute suspects in the Tak Bai case before its statute of limitations expired on October 25.

Advertisements

Phumtham said that the case is now closed, before hastily departing, reported The Nation.

“That case is closed. There’s no need to revisit it or create new controversies.”

In related news, Thaksin was back in the political spotlight as he geared up to boost the Pheu Thai Party’s campaign in a major way. Thaksin is expected to make his return to the stage in Udon Thani next week, marking his first public address since ending his self-imposed exile in August last year.

In other news, Thaksin has not yet provided testimony in a legal case where both he and the ruling Pheu Thai Party face serious allegations. The accusations suggest attempts to undermine Thailand’s constitutional monarchy. This development comes as the deadline for public prosecutors to submit their findings to the Constitutional Court is fast approaching.