Mother of Thai woman murdered in UAE pleads for help to bring daughter home

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The mother of a Thai woman stabbed to death by her United Arab Emirates (UAE) husband of only three months reached out to the president of the Paveena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women to help bring her daughter’s body back to her hometown in Thailand for religious rites.

In an emotional plea, 50 year old Mrs Prayoon and her 35 year old elder daughter, Chantima, travelled from Buriram province to the capital to enlist the aid of the Paveena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women.

Advertisements

The mother’s 24 year old daughter, Isaratri, was brutally stabbed to death by her husband of three months, Peter, a 43 year old former police officer from the UAE. The horrific incident occurred on November 3 in Dubai, after Isaratri had filed a domestic abuse complaint against him.

According to Chantima, her sister initially moved to Dubai to work as a Thai masseuse, where she met and married Peter on August 2, in Buriram. But the fairytale quickly turned into a nightmare. Upon returning to the UAE in early October, the marriage soured, with Peter becoming violent. Fleeing the abuse, Isaratri found refuge with a cousin, Suthida, who also worked in Dubai.

The escalating threats and assaults culminated in that fateful evening on November 3. Isaratri was on her way to meet her lawyer, in preparation for a court appearance the following day when her husband intercepted her at her condo. Luring her to speak in his car, he viciously attacked and stabbed her, ending her life.

Dubai police swiftly apprehended Peter, and the Thai woman’s remains are slated for an autopsy. However, the grieving family is determined to bring Isaratri back to Thailand for proper religious rites.

Mrs Paveena Hongsakul, president of the foundation, expressed her profound condolences.

Advertisements

“The family has lost its main pillar. It’s truly heart-wrenching.”

Paveena pledged support, coordinating with the Department of Consular Affairs and the Division of Protection and Welfare of Thais Abroad. Mr. Ekkapab Hongsakul, Director of the Paveena Foundation, is aiding the family with the bureaucratic maze.

Financial constraints loom large, with the impoverished family unable to afford the repatriation costs. In a heartfelt appeal, they call upon Thai communities in Dubai to assist in fundraising efforts, exemplifying the enduring kindness among Thai people worldwide.

KhaoSod reported plans are already in motion to ensure a seamless return. Once arrangements are finalised, Paveena will liaise with Suvarnabhumi International Airport officials to receive Isaratri’s body and transport her back to her hometown in Buriram for the ceremonial rites.

In a world often marred by unfathomable loss, this heartbreaking saga underscores the power of community and compassion, rallying to aid those in need far from home.