Thailand’s top hotels get the Michelin treatment

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Michelin Guide has just upped the ante in Thailand’s luxury hotel game, unveiling the first-ever “Key” ratings for 58 of the country’s most outstanding hotels. If you thought Michelin was all about fine dining, think again. Now, the world-renowned guide is here to tell you where to stay too.

After four years of revamping its hotel selection process, Michelin has launched its One, Two, and Three Key system – similar to the famous Michelin Stars for restaurants. According to the Guide, One Key rating means a very special stay, Two Keys signal an exceptional stay, and Three Keys represent the pinnacle of luxury: an extraordinary stay.

Advertisements

With more than 5,000 hotels globally under Michelin’s radar, the 2024 Thailand Guide includes 58 top-tier properties. Leading the pack are eight hotels awarded the prestigious Three Key rating. These luxury gems are scattered across Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and beyond.

Bangkok’s Mandarin Oriental and The Siam, Chiang Mai’s Four Seasons Resort, and Phuket’s Keemala and Amanpuri are among the crème de la crème with Three Keys. For those after an exceptional stay, the list expands to 19 Two Key hotels, including Capella Bangkok, Rosewood Phuket, and Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp.

For the rest of us, 31 One Key hotels are offering very special stays without skimping on style or comfort. From Bangkok’s sleek 137 Pillars Suites to Phuket’s exotic COMO Point Yamu, there’s something for every traveller craving a touch of Michelin-rated luxury, reported The Nation.

In related news, Bangkok’s iconic Mandarin Oriental Hotel has officially snagged the prestigious title of the Best Hotel in Asia and the World, according to The Telegraph’s Hotel Awards.

The British media giant, known for its high standards, placed the luxurious Thai retreat at the top of its 2024 list, beating fierce global competition. This award comes after The Telegraph’s hotel and destination experts combed through a staggering 10,000 hotel reviews to determine the crème de la crème.

Advertisements