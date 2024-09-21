Pattani buffet restaurant slammed over ‘paper-thin’ meat slices

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A buffet restaurant in the southern province of Pattani faced severe backlash after images of overly thinly sliced meat, described as “paper-thin,” were shared online, sparking widespread criticism. The incident highlighted significant dissatisfaction among customers who were disappointed by both the quality of the food and the service.

A member of a consumer group posted the photos yesterday, showing the meat so thin that the tray underneath was visible. The post quickly went viral, with netizens expressing their frustration and disappointment.

“Is this sliced meat or paper? My friends came from another province to visit Pattani, and as a buffet enthusiast, this experience was extremely disappointing. The staff service was the worst. This was my first and last visit. We had to stand in line waiting for the sliced meat because the staff refused to stock the fridge.”

Further complaints included the fear that the thin meat slices might blow away, the limited variety of food items, and the small size of the seafood, specifically the shrimp.

“The chicken marinated in lemon was excessively sour. Overall, it was a terrible experience.”

Another user, under the name Arm Farhan, emphasised the poor service and insubstantial portions. They noted that the staff’s attitude was inappropriate and suggested that such employees should not be working in customer service roles. The dissatisfaction was palpable, with comments reflecting a shared sentiment of regret for choosing the restaurant.

The post by Madnasri Luebaisa also went viral, reinforcing the narrative of the restaurant’s failure to meet customer expectations. The images and accompanying remarks painted a clear picture of a buffet experience that fell far short of acceptable standards.

The criticism extended beyond the thinly sliced meat, touching on various aspects of the buffet experience. Customers voiced their concerns about the limited selection of food, inadequate seafood portions, and the overall quality of the dishes. The overwhelming consensus was that the restaurant failed to deliver value for money, leaving many feeling cheated and disappointed.

In response to the backlash, the restaurant management has yet to issue a public statement addressing the complaints, reported KhaoSod.