Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand

One of only 20 Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 Ans in the world, valued at US$3.2 million, was spotted cruising around the mean streets of Bangkok on Sunday. Let’s just hope the driver has insurance.

The Bugatti, which sports a Cambodian registration plate that reads ‘BOSS,’ is allegedly owned by a Cambodian businessman who is the son of a politician. The mystery man is allegedly married to a ‘High So’ Thai businesswoman worth millions.

The sports car is one of the fastest cars ever made but probably didn’t get a chance to flex its speed in Bangkok traffic.

Only 20 Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 Ans were produced in celebration of Bugatti’s 110th anniversary since the company was founded in 1909 by Ettore Bugatti. The limited edition Bugatti emphasis the company’s French heritage, with the Tricolore “Le Bleu-Blanc-Rouge” flag decorating the body and interior in several places, including the wing mirrors.

The car is valued at US$3.2 million, although a used car dealership in Munich, Germany, claimed to be selling one for US$4.5 million in 2019.

“Is it insured for millions? A motorbike driver won’t be able to fix a scratch on that even if he sells his organs,” one netizen joked.

Unsurprisingly, the Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 Ans is one of the most expensive cars in the world to insure. With a 10-percent down payment (US$326,000) and a 1.54-percent insurance-to-MSRP ratio, the Chiron Sport 110 Ans costs owners US$50,251 annually in insurance rates or $4,188 per month. The cost of insuring the Bugatti Chiron 110 Ans costs more than buying two Hyundai Kona crossovers (at US$19,240) and insuring them for a year, according to ValuePenguin.

Bew Phattarit spotted the Bugatti and posted photos on Facebook with the caption…

“Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 ANS, Limited Edition, 1/20 in the world. It is very meritorious to see it driving in Thailand, I must admit I was very scared 55555.”

SOURCE: Bew Phattarit