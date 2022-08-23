Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand govt to stop criminal online sales of date rape drug

Published

 on 

The Thai government warned drug manufacturers illegally distributing Rohypnol that they face massive fines and prison if caught.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul revealed PM Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is concerned about the illegal sales of Rohypnol online and instructed the relevant departments to stop it after a recent trend of teenagers taking the drug for fun emerged.

“Online trading is a very popular channel, especially among young people, with more opportunities to sell illegal products. The prime minister asked the agencies involved in the prevention and suppression of illegal acts through online channels to increase the frequency of audits and enforce stricter laws, and set an example so that there is no wrongdoing.”

Under the hashtag #BlueTongueTeenagers (#วัยรุ้นลิ้นฟ้า), teenagers in Thailand are posting photos and videos of their blue tongues after taking the drug. Drug dealers are using the hashtag to illegally sell the drug to teenagers online.

Rohypnol is commonly associated with “date rape,” with many people worldwide – mostly women – reporting that they have been raped after someone slipped the drug into their drink. The drug is used by criminals to “knock people out,” making them vulnerable to rape, burglaries, and other crimes. The drug kicks in after 20-30 minutes and the effects last for around eight – 12 hours.

The drug is sold as a sleeping pill in some countries but is illegal in the US. In Thailand, Rohypnol is used to treat extreme cases of insomnia, but can only be consumed with a prescription. It is not available to buy at pharmacies.

The Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment warned that Rohypnol is a controlled psychotropic substance.

Under the Psychotropic Substances Act 2016, the drug must be taken under the supervision of a doctor, dentist, or veterinarian and cannot be purchased in general stores.

The PM told the Royal Thai Police to join forces with the Ministry of Public Health, and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, to crack down on the illegal online platform activity.

The PM’s spokesperson warned that anyone caught selling the drug without permission from the Ministry of Public Health could face up to 5-20 years in prison and/or fines ranging from 100,000-400,000 baht.

Any health office that possesses Rohypnol without a permit faces up to 1-5 years in prison and/or fines of 20,000-100,000 baht.

SOURCE: Thai News  ASEAN Now

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-08-23 15:24
For once have to agree with them. This is not a recreational drug and everyone should take a wide berth of it unless the really need it to get some sleep or some other real ailment.Young adults should stick to…
HiuMak
2022-08-23 16:03
What am I gonna do with insomnia now🤣

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

