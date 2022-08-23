Thailand
Thailand govt to stop criminal online sales of date rape drug
The Thai government warned drug manufacturers illegally distributing Rohypnol that they face massive fines and prison if caught.
Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul revealed PM Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is concerned about the illegal sales of Rohypnol online and instructed the relevant departments to stop it after a recent trend of teenagers taking the drug for fun emerged.
“Online trading is a very popular channel, especially among young people, with more opportunities to sell illegal products. The prime minister asked the agencies involved in the prevention and suppression of illegal acts through online channels to increase the frequency of audits and enforce stricter laws, and set an example so that there is no wrongdoing.”
Under the hashtag #BlueTongueTeenagers (#วัยรุ้นลิ้นฟ้า), teenagers in Thailand are posting photos and videos of their blue tongues after taking the drug. Drug dealers are using the hashtag to illegally sell the drug to teenagers online.
Rohypnol is commonly associated with “date rape,” with many people worldwide – mostly women – reporting that they have been raped after someone slipped the drug into their drink. The drug is used by criminals to “knock people out,” making them vulnerable to rape, burglaries, and other crimes. The drug kicks in after 20-30 minutes and the effects last for around eight – 12 hours.
The drug is sold as a sleeping pill in some countries but is illegal in the US. In Thailand, Rohypnol is used to treat extreme cases of insomnia, but can only be consumed with a prescription. It is not available to buy at pharmacies.
The Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment warned that Rohypnol is a controlled psychotropic substance.
Under the Psychotropic Substances Act 2016, the drug must be taken under the supervision of a doctor, dentist, or veterinarian and cannot be purchased in general stores.
The PM told the Royal Thai Police to join forces with the Ministry of Public Health, and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, to crack down on the illegal online platform activity.
The PM’s spokesperson warned that anyone caught selling the drug without permission from the Ministry of Public Health could face up to 5-20 years in prison and/or fines ranging from 100,000-400,000 baht.
Any health office that possesses Rohypnol without a permit faces up to 1-5 years in prison and/or fines of 20,000-100,000 baht.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Will the 10-year visa be a flop?
Mother demands 66 million baht after uni bus kills her daughter
Man trampled to death by wild elephants in Hua Hin, Thailand
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Police probe illegal tree felling in NE Thailand worth 1 million baht
Boy saved in Thailand cave rescue mission offered football scholarship in England, UK
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
Where to find the absolute best Omakase in Bangkok
Thailand’s motorists face jail time for splashing pedestrians
Why you should consider getting a Thailand Elite Visa
Thailand govt to stop criminal online sales of date rape drug
Tourism Malaysia visits Songkhla and Bangkok to lure Thais
Homeless man recovers from mental illness & gets job with help from kind taxi rider
Thailand’s Central Group finalises acquisition of luxury retail chain Selfridges
Spokesman warns end of CCSA, Decree not guaranteed
Court denies bail to Thai policewoman who allegedly kept soldier as a slave
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
Elephant rips mahout’s body in half in southern Thailand
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
South African’s life sentence reduced to 33 years for drug trafficking in Thailand
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
-
Thailand3 days ago
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
-
South Korea1 day ago
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Thailand1 day ago
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
-
Pattaya1 day ago
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
-
Crime1 day ago
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Prime suspect in Pattaya’s thefts against Indian tourists arrested
-
South3 days ago
Six children rushed to hospital after bridge collapses in South Thailand
Recent comments: