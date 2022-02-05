Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand's Covid infections push through the 10,000 milestone again

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Thailand has pushed over the 10,000 new Covid infections a day for the first time since October 18 last year. Over the past 5 weeks the daily reports have hovered mostly in the 7,000 – 8,000 infection range. 217 of yesterday’s number scame from overseas arrivals.

There were also 21 Covid-related deaths reported in today’s statistics, whilst 88,463 people remain under medical supervision. 8,479 patients were discharged from State care in the past 24 hours.

The CCSA and Public Health Minister have both recently mentioned the “10,000” milestone as a possible trigger for changes in their current policies and restrictions.

Yesterday there were 9,909 new infections and 22 deaths in Thailand as the numbers start to surge upward after 5 weeks of almost ‘flatline’ stability in new infections.

Bangkok continues to lead the way (1,593) with new clusters and infections, mostly related to the Omicron variant of Covid. Samut Prakan (849), Nonthaburi (494) and Chon Buri (460), all either neighbouring or within a 2 hour drive of the capital, are also revealing the highest number of new cases.

In Phuket, 379 new infections were reported yesterday with authorities signalling their”shock” over the high number of imported new infections (international travellers testing positive for Covid after arrival).

Meanwhile, Singapore is reporting a record 13,046 new local Covid infections, triple the tally from the previous day.

Singapore has recorded 85,357 cases of the virus over the last 28 days, but with 99.7% having “no or mild symptoms”.

Singaporean health officials warn that daily Covid cases could rise to over 15,000 “due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant”.

 

