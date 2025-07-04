Thailand Video News | Thailand to require cannabis shops to become clinics under new law, Russian MMA fighter shocked during victory celebration at weed boxing event

Thailand is tightening cannabis laws, requiring dispensaries to register as medical clinics. Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul has dismissed interim PM rumours amid political uncertainty. Pattaya is promoting itself in Japan through the Osaka roadshow, while safety concerns arose after a Russian MMA fighter was electrocuted during a Weed Boxing Championship. A Thai sapodilla ice cream won top honours at the 2025 Gourmand Awards. Ten Thai nationals escaped a scam job in Cambodia by fleeing across rooftops. In Kashmir, Hindu pilgrims began the Amarnath journey under tight security. A Bali ferry disaster left six dead and 29 missing. Donald Trump announced a new trade deal with Vietnam, and in Chiang Mai, police arrested a man for riding a motorbike naked with sex toys attached.

Thailand is set to tighten its cannabis laws by requiring all dispensaries to register as medical clinics or hospitals to stay legal. A new regulation—expected within three months—will mandate that licensed medical professionals oversee sales and that cannabis be dispensed only with a prescription. With 12,000 shop licences up for renewal in November, non-compliant dispensaries face closure, particularly those catering to recreational use. The move marks a sharp policy reversal, with cannabis now limited strictly to medical purposes.

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has dismissed speculation that he may serve as interim Prime Minister amid Thailand’s ongoing political crisis. He stated that no formal discussions have taken place within the party and emphasised that all leadership decisions must follow constitutional and parliamentary procedures. Anutin reaffirmed that Thailand still has a Prime Minister, albeit temporarily suspended, and urged the public not to be swayed by rumours or online clips. He plans to meet opposition leader Natthapong to address further developments.

Pattaya has launched a tourism push in Japan with the “Pattaya Variety Roadshow to Japan 2025” in Osaka, aiming to attract more Japanese travellers. Led by local officials and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the event showcased Pattaya’s attractions, including an on-site cabaret show, and facilitated business talks with Japanese tour operators. With Japanese arrivals to Thailand up 10% this year and projections topping 1.1 million by year’s end, the campaign supports Pattaya’s broader “Better Pattaya” vision—positioning the city as a smart, sustainable, and high-quality global destination.

Russian MMA fighter Ivan Parshikov’s comeback win at Thailand’s Weed Boxing Championship took a shocking turn—literally—when he grabbed a miswired light during his post-fight celebration and suffered an electric shock. Footage of the moment, which showed him collapsing in the ring, went viral. Fortunately, Parshikov escaped serious injury and later joked about the incident on Instagram. The event sparked safety concerns over the venue’s wiring and the unconventional cannabis-themed boxing format. Despite the drama, Parshikov’s resilience shone through, reinforcing his place in the MMA spotlight.

A Thai-made sapodilla ice cream has won top honours at the 2025 Gourmand Awards in Lisbon, earning international recognition for Thailand’s culinary innovation. Created by former Ban Mai mayor Watsarapong Radomsitthipat, the “100-Year Sapodilla Ice Cream” was developed to add value to the underused fruit and support struggling local farmers in Ayutthaya. The award aligns with Thailand’s Soft Power strategy and highlights how grassroots products can shine globally. The dessert is now a tourist favourite and available at Thong Keeb Ma Café in Ban Mai.

Ten Thai nationals escaped from Phnom Penh back into Thailand on Wednesday after allegedly being forced to work without pay. Thai paramilitary rangers spotted the group crossing rooftops near the Ban Khlong Luek checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province. The group claimed a trafficker in Poipet demanded 3,000 baht for their return, prompting them to find their own way back. Authorities suspect they were victims of a scam-call centre. The group was taken to local police for processing and promised assistance.

Thousands of Hindu devotees have begun the annual Amarnath pilgrimage in Indian-administered Kashmir, just weeks after a deadly attack in Pahalgam triggered a brief military conflict with Pakistan. Despite heightened fears, pilgrims expressed confidence in the heavy security—45,000 troops, surveillance tech, and fortified camps. The journey to the 3,900-metre-high ice shrine of Shiva now involves registration, guarded convoys, and GPS tracking. Though militant groups say the pilgrimage isn’t a target, fears of its politicisation persist. Authorities say public confidence is returning, but registration has dipped 10% this year amid ongoing tensions.

A ferry carrying 65 people sank off the coast of Bali on Wednesday night, leaving at least six dead and 29 still missing. The KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya sank about 30 minutes after departing East Java’s Ketapang port en route to Bali’s Gilimanuk. Survivors reported the engine room had a leak before the vessel tilted and submerged. Rescuers have saved 30 passengers, though many were unconscious after hours adrift. Rough seas, high waves, and poor visibility have hampered the search. Indonesia’s authorities are investigating the cause, amid concerns over lax ferry safety standards.

Donald Trump has unveiled a new trade agreement with Vietnam, reducing upcoming tariffs on Vietnamese imports from 46% to 20%. In return, Vietnam will eliminate tariffs on US goods, granting “total access” to its market. A steep 40% tariff will apply to goods trans-shipped through Vietnam, targeting rerouted Chinese products. While firms like Nike and Apple benefit from Vietnam’s manufacturing hub, the new tariffs have caused mixed market reactions. Trump also touted upcoming Trump Organization projects in Vietnam, including luxury real estate and a potential Trump Tower in Ho Chi Minh City.

A 49-year-old man from Chiang Mai’s San Sai district was arrested after riding a motorbike naked with three large dildos strapped to it during a rainstorm. The bizarre act, caught on video, quickly went viral and prompted a police raid, uncovering sex toys and lubricant at his home. The man, who claimed he’s done this regularly during rainy seasons for years, said it was a personal habit. He now faces charges for public indecency and possession of obscene items. Locals expressed shock, and authorities vowed to uphold public decency laws.