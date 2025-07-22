Thailand Video News | Wipha wallop: landslide fears as storm lashes Thailand, Japanese man, 62, busted for street dancing in bikini cosplay

Thailand faces severe weather warnings from Tropical Storm Wipha while tackling social and legal challenges—from child protection efforts and a major building collapse investigation to viral local stories and fast-track immigration services. Meanwhile, a clever cashier dog in Ang Thong is brightening spirits amid serious news across the country.

Paws and pay: Pooch turns cashier in Ang Thong diner

A five-year-old dog named Cocoa in Ang Thong’s Sam Ko district has gone viral for playfully acting as a restaurant cashier—customers hand him their bills and he promptly carries them to his owner, 48‑year‑old Laddawan Chanhom, in the kitchen. Originally abandoned as a puppy, Cocoa learned to “understand” money by observing how Laddawan gave cash to her children each morning, and he’s now rewarded with meatballs for his service. His charming routine has made the restaurant a local attraction, with people travelling to meet the clever canine cashier in person.

Immigration Unveils Fast-Track Entry for Foreign Families and Students

Thailand’s immigration authorities have implemented dedicated fast‑track lanes—branded as the “Happy Chinese Summer Channel”—at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, and Phuket airports to expedite processing for foreign student groups and their families during the July–September summer holiday season . While Chinese student-family arrivals average around 1,300 per day, other nationalities now account for about 1,000 daily arrivals, with roughly 500 children under age 12 . The service cuts immigration wait times from roughly 40 minutes during peak hours to about 15 minutes, and also offers priority lanes for elderly travelers, pregnant women, and disabled visitors

Most Thais Say Rogue Monks Must Face Punishment, Survey Finds

A poll by Thailand’s National Institute of Development Administration (conducted July 14–16, 2025, among 1,310 Buddhists) found that 76.11% believe some monks have violated monastic rules—such as involvement in drugs, gambling, alcohol use, and inappropriate relationships—and should be punished. Nearly half of respondents viewed monks as materialistic or obsessed with wealth and status, with 40% suggesting some saw monkhood as a livelihood rather than a spiritual calling. Support remained for the faith overall—68.55% said their belief in Buddhism had held steady—but 94.35% backed legal reforms to penalize rule-breaking monks, and 93.20% believed those who engaged in sexual acts with monks (laywomen or laymen) should also face consequences.

Quake mistake: Tycoon named in deadly Bangkok building collapse probe

Bangkok police have completed their investigation into the March 28 collapse of the 30-story under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building—triggered by a 4.5‑magnitude earthquake—and forwarded a 90,000-page file to prosecutors, listing 23 individuals facing potential criminal charges for negligence related to the incident. Among the suspects is prominent tycoon Premchai Karnasuta, former president of Italian‑Thai Development, along with architects, engineers, contractors, and site supervisors. While the initial phase scrutinizes design and construction flaws, a separate inquiry into possible bid-rigging or corruption by state officials will proceed under the National Anti‑Corruption Commission.

Wipha wallop: Landslide fears as storm lashes Thailand

Tropical Storm Wipha, now downgraded to a low‑pressure system, is unleashing torrential rains across Thailand, triggering flash‑flood and landslide warnings in at least 21 provinces. Government agencies, including the Department of Mineral Resources and Meteorological Department, have urged residents—especially in northern hill regions and coastal areas—to stay alert through July 24, as more than 100 mm of rain fell in under 24 hours. High seas in the Andaman are also prompting advisories for vessels to remain docked and swimmers to avoid the water, as waves surge to 4 meters during the storm.

Brazilian Couple Arrested at Samui Airport with 20 Million Baht Worth of Cocaine in Luggage

A Brazilian couple, Diego dos Santos Silva (35) and Fernanda Gabriele Lorenco de Andrade (25), was arrested on July 21, 2025, at Koh Samui International Airport after customs and police discovered 6.63 kg of cocaine hidden in two black suitcases—a haul worth approximately 20 million baht. The pair, who flew from São Paulo via Doha and Bangkok, claimed it was their first visit to Thailand and alleged they were offered a free holiday in exchange for transporting the luggage for a stranger. They were charged with smuggling a Category 2 narcotic and detained at Bo Phut Police Station as authorities pursue further links to an international drug-trafficking network.

Japanese Man, 62, Busted for Street Dancing in Bikini Cosplay

A 62-year-old Japanese expat known as Mr. Yasuda was fined 5,000 baht and charged with public indecency after donning a bikini and dancing provocatively on a rented motorcycle in the streets of Hat Yai, Thailand. His viral cosplay antics—claimed to be for his YouTube channel with over 2,000 followers—prompted local criticism and a police manhunt, culminating in him surrendering on July 20. Yasuda, who has lived in southern Thailand for about a decade and speaks fluent Thai, apologized, attributing the stunt to the hot weather and his entertainer persona, and was released after paying the fine.

Child Safety First: Phuket Declares War on Sex Tourism

Phuket authorities have launched a campaign called “Strengthening the Protection Against Safe Tourism, Far from Child Sexual Exploitation” to fight child sex tourism. The initiative includes training for hotel staff and tour operators to recognize and report child exploitation and trafficking. Officials aim to completely eliminate child sex tourism from Phuket and protect vulnerable children in the popular tourist area.