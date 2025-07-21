Wipha wallop: Landslide fears as storm lashes Thailand

A tropical storm-turned-downpour is putting large swathes of Thailand on red alert, with officials warning of landslides and flash floods across 21 provinces as Typhoon Wipha wreaks havoc.

The Department of Mineral Resources sounded the alarm following days of relentless rain, urging locals and volunteers to stay vigilant until at least Thursday, July 24, as soggy hillsides teeter on the brink of collapse.

The now-downgraded Typhoon Wipha, which has morphed into a low-pressure system, is still packing a punch. Coupled with a monsoon trough stretching over northern Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam, the weather has dumped more than 100 millimetres of rain in just 24 hours in some areas, soaking soil and setting the stage for potential landslides.

The Geological Disaster Operations Centre said the “moist, saturated ground” is now at high risk of shifting, particularly in hilly or mountainous terrain.

“We urge our network of disaster volunteers and the public to remain on high alert. Monitor rainfall levels and be prepared to act fast if there are signs of landslides or flash floods.”

High-risk zones span from the northern hills to southern shores, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Lampang, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun, as well as coastal provinces like Phang Nga, Ranong, and Phuket, KhaoSod reported.

The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) added to the warnings with a grim forecast for 42 provinces, predicting heavy rain in 70% of those areas. Coastal regions such as Chanthaburi, Trat and Ranong are expected to take a battering, with flash flooding highly likely.

Sea conditions are no safer. The upper Andaman Sea is being whipped into a frenzy by strong southwesterly winds, creating waves up to 4 metres high and even higher during thunderstorms.

Boats have been urged to stay ashore, and swimmers warned to steer clear of turbulent waters.

The Department of Mineral Resources has activated its geological disaster response network, asking volunteers to keep measuring rainfall and to warn villagers immediately if danger signs appear.

Wipha, which formed earlier this month, has already caused damage in parts of Vietnam and southern China and Thai officials fear more chaos may be on the way.