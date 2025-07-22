Stranded boat captain rescued after 4 hours in Krabi sea

A Thai boat captain escaped with his life after his delivery boat capsized during a thunderstorm and he floated in the sea for four hours near Koh Mai Phai and Koh Phi Phi in the southern province of Krabi.

The Krabi Provincial Port Security Control Centre was alerted on the afternoon of Sunday, July 20, that a hotel on Koh Phi Phi had lost contact with the captain of a delivery boat named Phi Phi Cabana Tour. The captain was identified as a 40 year old man named Meat.

Meat is a resident of Nuea Khlong district in Krabi. On the day of the incident, he was operating a longtail boat to deliver supplies from the mainland to the hotel on Koh Phi Phi. Unfortunately, heavy thunderstorms cut off communication between Meat and the hotel while he was near Koh Mai Phai.

Krabi Marine Police launched a search operation at the reported location but initially found no trace of him. Fortunately, good news came around 8pm when another delivery boat helmsman, 59 year old Sakesan Changruea, discovered Meat.

Sakesan reported his discovery to officials and safely rescued the stranded man. He told Channel 7 that Meat had been floating in the sea in an exhausted state. Meat’s family picked him up shortly after he was brought back to Krabi’s mainland.

Sakesan explained that he spotted Meat thanks to a headlamp he was wearing. Meat used an empty plastic gallon to help keep himself afloat. His longtail boat sank due to waves over 3 metres high at the time of the incident.

Another water accident was reported on the same day when a longtail boat capsized in Cheow Lan Dam in the southern province of Surat Thani. The boat was carrying a Thai skipper, a Thai tour guide, and 16 foreign tourists.

All passengers were rescued safely, except for the Thai tour guide. She reportedly hit her head on part of the boat during the accident, causing her to lose consciousness and ingest a large amount of water.

Rescuers attempted to save her and transported her to a hospital, but sadly, she did not survive.