Stranded boat captain rescued after 4 hours in Krabi sea

Rescuer spots victim thanks to his headlamp and floating plastic container

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
74 1 minute read
Stranded boat captain rescued after 4 hours in Krabi sea
Photo via Facebook/ Visut Rongpon

A Thai boat captain escaped with his life after his delivery boat capsized during a thunderstorm and he floated in the sea for four hours near Koh Mai Phai and Koh Phi Phi in the southern province of Krabi.

The Krabi Provincial Port Security Control Centre was alerted on the afternoon of Sunday, July 20, that a hotel on Koh Phi Phi had lost contact with the captain of a delivery boat named Phi Phi Cabana Tour. The captain was identified as a 40 year old man named Meat.

Meat is a resident of Nuea Khlong district in Krabi. On the day of the incident, he was operating a longtail boat to deliver supplies from the mainland to the hotel on Koh Phi Phi. Unfortunately, heavy thunderstorms cut off communication between Meat and the hotel while he was near Koh Mai Phai.

Krabi Marine Police launched a search operation at the reported location but initially found no trace of him. Fortunately, good news came around 8pm when another delivery boat helmsman, 59 year old Sakesan Changruea, discovered Meat.

Sakesan reported his discovery to officials and safely rescued the stranded man. He told Channel 7 that Meat had been floating in the sea in an exhausted state. Meat’s family picked him up shortly after he was brought back to Krabi’s mainland.

Thai boat driver survives
Phi Phi Cabana Tour | Photo via Facebook/ Visut Rongpon

Sakesan explained that he spotted Meat thanks to a headlamp he was wearing. Meat used an empty plastic gallon to help keep himself afloat. His longtail boat sank due to waves over 3 metres high at the time of the incident.

Another water accident was reported on the same day when a longtail boat capsized in Cheow Lan Dam in the southern province of Surat Thani. The boat was carrying a Thai skipper, a Thai tour guide, and 16 foreign tourists.

All passengers were rescued safely, except for the Thai tour guide. She reportedly hit her head on part of the boat during the accident, causing her to lose consciousness and ingest a large amount of water.

Rescuers attempted to save her and transported her to a hospital, but sadly, she did not survive.

Krabi boat driver rescued
Sakesan Changruea | Photo via Facebook/ Visut Rongpon

Latest Thailand News
Thai Airways eyes August stock market comeback Thailand News

Thai Airways eyes August stock market comeback

17 minutes ago
Phuket woman hunts for foreign motorcyclist in hit-and-run Phuket News

Phuket woman hunts for foreign motorcyclist in hit-and-run

25 minutes ago
Cha-am forest park lands national camping award Thailand News

Cha-am forest park lands national camping award

33 minutes ago
Brits in Pattaya face rising risks, embassy warns Pattaya News

Brits in Pattaya face rising risks, embassy warns

40 minutes ago
Chained dogs saved in monk-led rescue mission in Lampang Thailand News

Chained dogs saved in monk-led rescue mission in Lampang

48 minutes ago
RTN backs down in Phuket land clash as zoning deal takes shape Phuket News

RTN backs down in Phuket land clash as zoning deal takes shape

55 minutes ago
Thailand rejects 0% tax policy with US, protects agriculture Thailand News

Thailand rejects 0% tax policy with US, protects agriculture

60 minutes ago
Thai to the wurst: Local bangers sizzle in global sausage rankings Thailand News

Thai to the wurst: Local bangers sizzle in global sausage rankings

1 hour ago
Bungling thief stabs himself in Rayong botched bike heist Thailand News

Bungling thief stabs himself in Rayong botched bike heist

1 hour ago
From monk to suspect: Abbot may face charges over false theft report Bangkok News

From monk to suspect: Abbot may face charges over false theft report

1 hour ago
Homes wrecked, power poles downed in Thalang storm chaos Phuket News

Homes wrecked, power poles downed in Thalang storm chaos

2 hours ago
Woman seeks justice after hit and run by drunk driver Road deaths

Woman seeks justice after hit and run by drunk driver

2 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi crowned world’s No.1 airport for airline service Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi crowned world’s No.1 airport for airline service

2 hours ago
Thailand boosts economy with medical and wellness tourism focus Tourism News

Thailand boosts economy with medical and wellness tourism focus

2 hours ago
Thai villages win big for green tourism push Thailand News

Thai villages win big for green tourism push

2 hours ago
Bangkok drug dealer Por Hua Benz arrested for assaults and meth use Bangkok News

Bangkok drug dealer Por Hua Benz arrested for assaults and meth use

2 hours ago
Temple tension: RTA threatens shutdown over border clashes Thailand News

Temple tension: RTA threatens shutdown over border clashes

2 hours ago
Thai caretaker denies killing bedridden patient despite grim search history Thailand News

Thai caretaker denies killing bedridden patient despite grim search history

3 hours ago
Thai officials face scrutiny over foreign worker corruption claims Crime News

Thai officials face scrutiny over foreign worker corruption claims

3 hours ago
Tourist tragedies rock Phuket and Krabi amid wild weather Phuket News

Tourist tragedies rock Phuket and Krabi amid wild weather

3 hours ago
Nissan sedan crash in Chachoengsao leaves two critically injured Road deaths

Nissan sedan crash in Chachoengsao leaves two critically injured

3 hours ago
Bangkok rolls out 5 new EV shuttle routes to beat traffic Bangkok News

Bangkok rolls out 5 new EV shuttle routes to beat traffic

3 hours ago
Cwm-back kid: Welshman flies home after coma drama in Thailand Thailand News

Cwm-back kid: Welshman flies home after coma drama in Thailand

3 hours ago
Phuket woman runs from Grab rider after fake cash promise Phuket News

Phuket woman runs from Grab rider after fake cash promise

4 hours ago
Businesswoman loses 7 million baht in construction bid fraud Crime News

Businesswoman loses 7 million baht in construction bid fraud

4 hours ago
South Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
74 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x