Thailand video news | Thai man found dead at internet café from suspected heart failure, Indonesia urges BRICS to embrace AI for education transformation

Today we’ll be talking about Digital nomads stranded amid the chaos of Thailand’s new visa scheme, a Thai lawyer who’s come forward to claim the mysterious 12 million baht found in the trash, and a little later are fatal bus crash in Malaysia that has rocked the nation.

Cambodia Withdraws Troops from Thai Border After Bilateral Talks

Cambodian troops have withdrawn from the contested Chong Bok border area in Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province after talks with Thai forces. The agreement, reached on June 8, follows a Cambodian request for dialogue and was approved by Thailand’s military leadership. Both sides agreed to return to previous positions held last year, with Cambodian forces also required to fill in trenches they had dug. Weekly bilateral meetings will now be held at the site. This development came after Thailand began restricting border crossings on June 7 as part of a four-stage response to Cambodia’s earlier incursion and skirmish in the area.

Thai Man Found Dead at Internet Café from Suspected Heart Failure

A 42-year-old Thai man, Jirakit, was found dead at his usual desk in a Chon Buri internet café on June 8. Staff initially thought he was sleeping after arriving late the night before to watch movies and listen to music. Despite attempts to wake him, they later discovered he had passed away. Police found hospital appointment slips in his bag indicating ongoing heart treatment, suggesting a fatal heart attack. Jirakit, described as kind and talkative, had recently shared plans to move back to Ayutthaya.

Russian Tourist Assaulted and Robbed in Pattaya Woods

A 54-year-old Russian man, Mr. Guvoy, was assaulted and robbed in Pattaya on June 8 after entering a wooded area near Wat Boonkanjanaram to relieve himself. While smoking, he was struck on the head by two suspects—believed to be a teenage male and a younger boy—causing him to lose consciousness. He later discovered personal items missing and reported the incident with his wife to Pattaya police in the early hours of June 9. Authorities have launched an investigation and are searching for the suspects.

Phuket Police Hunt Foreigners Who Brutally Beat Mall Security Guard

Phuket police are searching for two foreigners who violently attacked an 18-year-old security guard, Ruslan Uma, after he told them not to urinate in front of a Patong shopping mall on June 7. One assailant punched and slammed him to the ground, while the other joined in before both fled. Ruslan is now hospitalised with serious head injuries, including internal brain bleeding. The incident has sparked public outrage, with Ruslan’s sister calling for swift justice. Police are continuing their investigation to identify and arrest the attackers.

Digital Nomads Stranded Amid Chaos Over Thailand’s New Visa Scheme

Thailand’s new Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), designed to attract digital nomads, is facing backlash due to delays, inconsistent embassy procedures, and lack of clear guidance. Applicants across Southeast Asia—particularly in Cambodia, Laos, and Malaysia—report long wait times, shifting requirements, and communication breakdowns. Some, like one European applicant stranded for five weeks, have run out of money while waiting. Conflicting processes between embassies and the rule that applicants must stay in the country during processing add to the confusion. Calls are growing for clearer guidelines and a digital tracking system to resolve the chaos.

NBTC Advisor Claims Abandoned 12M Baht Found in Trash Was His

A Thai lawyer and advisor to the NBTC, Thaweewat Sengkaew, has claimed ownership of 12 million baht in cash found in a rubbish area of a Nonthaburi condominium. The money was discovered on June 5 in a plastic box by a resident, sparking public suspicion. Thaweewat says the cash was his savings, moved due to a leak in his unit, but forgotten and mistakenly discarded. Police have not returned the money, citing lack of proof and unclear CCTV footage. The incident, now under investigation, has raised concerns about potential corruption given Thaweewat’s prominent roles at NBTC.

Malaysia Bus Crash Kills 15 University Students in Deadliest Accident in Years

At least 15 people, mostly university students, were killed when a bus collided with a minivan in northern Malaysia near Gerik on June 10. The victims included 14 students from Sultan Idris Education University and a bus attendant. Thirty-three others were injured, with several in critical condition. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. as students returned from a holiday. Witnesses reported brake issues before the bus overturned. Authorities are investigating possible human error or technical failure. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed deep sorrow and called for greater caution on Malaysia’s notoriously dangerous roads.

Vietnam Police Seize Over 25,000 Fake Marshall Products in Facebook Scam

Hanoi police have seized over 25,000 counterfeit items, including fake Marshall speakers, smartwatches, and Fujisu vacuum cleaners, in a Facebook-based scam run by a group led by 30-year-old Le Huu Minh. The goods, worth around VND22 billion (US$844,000), were sold via a fake Marshall website and promoted with bogus anniversary discounts. The scammers evaded detection by frequently changing delivery companies. Seized items included thousands of smartwatches, earbuds, and fashion accessories. Police are now investigating five suspects involved in the large-scale counterfeit operation.

Senate President Defends Pace of VP Duterte Impeachment Trial

Senate President Francis Escudero has rejected calls to fast-track Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial, stating the Senate will adhere strictly to constitutional procedure. Despite public rallies and pressure from groups like Akbayan and Tindig Pilipinas, Escudero insists the Senate will convene as an impeachment court on June 11 as scheduled. He warned that rushing the trial during Congress’ recess would have been unconstitutional and risked a Supreme Court challenge. Escudero stressed that the process must follow legal precedent, not public pressure or political timelines.

Indonesia Urges BRICS to Embrace AI for Education Transformation

At the 12th BRICS Education Ministers Meeting in Brazil, Indonesia’s Higher Education Minister Brian Yuliarto urged BRICS nations to prioritise AI integration in education. He highlighted AI’s potential to personalise learning, boost teaching efficiency, and widen access, particularly for Indonesia’s vast education system of over 50 million students. Indonesia has already launched initiatives like the Rumah Pendidikan app and plans to introduce AI and coding in schools nationwide. Yuliarto called for BRICS-wide collaboration to overcome digital barriers, share best practices, and ensure AI use remains ethical, inclusive, and culturally sensitive.

