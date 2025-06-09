Thai regular customer of Chon Buri Internet café dies on desk

Hospital appointment slips in his bag suggests heart failure as cause of sudden death

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin56 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 9, 2025
213 1 minute read
Thai regular customer of Chon Buri Internet café dies on desk
Photo via Facebook/ แหลมฉบังนิวส์

Workers at an internet café in Chon Buri were shocked to discover that a regular customer had died at a computer desk yesterday, June 8.

Officers from Laem Chabang Police Station and rescuers from the Sawang Pratheep Foundation were called to investigate the death of a 42 year old Thai man, Jirakit, at the internet café in the Si Racha district of Chon Buri.

The café worker led officers to the last computer desk in the shop, where Jirakit was found sitting lifelessly. His head had fallen onto the table as if he were sleeping, while the computer screen had switched off.

Officers found a bottle of drinking water, an inhaler, a motorcycle key, and a backpack containing Jirakit’s belongings on the desk. Multiple hospital appointment slips related to heart treatment were discovered in the bag, leading officers to suspect that he died of a heart attack.

Related Articles
Thai regular customer of Chon Buri Internet café dies on desk | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ แหลมฉบังนิวส์

Workers told police that Jirakit was a regular customer who often brought gifts for the café employees and shared stories about his life. He had recently mentioned his plans to relocate to his home province of Ayutthaya.

One of the staff revealed that Jirakit arrived at the café at around 10pm on Saturday, June 7. He watched films and listened to music until he appeared to fall asleep at the desk around midnight.

Staff tried to wake him twice but received no response. They observed that he was still breathing and allowed him to rest. Unfortunately, when they attempted to wake him again, they discovered that he had passed away.

Thai regular customer of Chon Buri Internet café dies on desk | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ แหลมฉบังนิวส์

In a similar incident in 2019, another Thai man, 32 year old Natsuphon Arunrat, died at an internet café in Samut Prakan province, near Bangkok. He was found lifeless in front of a computer, with an online game still displayed on the screen and his headphones still on.

His seven-year-old son arrived at the café in tears and reportedly paid his respects by bowing down at his father’s feet. Natsuphon was known to have multiple congenital diseases, and the lack of sleep and rest from continually playing online games may have contributed to his death.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man and son arrested over murder of woman in rubber plantation Crime News

Thai man and son arrested over murder of woman in rubber plantation

11 minutes ago
Cambodian troops withdraw from Thai border after talks Thailand News

Cambodian troops withdraw from Thai border after talks

41 minutes ago
Thai regular customer of Chon Buri Internet café dies on desk Thailand News

Thai regular customer of Chon Buri Internet café dies on desk

56 minutes ago
15 year old Thai boy commits suicide following romantic rejection Thailand News

15 year old Thai boy commits suicide following romantic rejection

1 hour ago
Tragic death of man in Thai police custody raises questions Thailand News

Tragic death of man in Thai police custody raises questions

1 hour ago
SOLSOT Thailand: Korean stone pot rice arrives in Bangkok for true rice lovers Best Bites

SOLSOT Thailand: Korean stone pot rice arrives in Bangkok for true rice lovers

2 hours ago
Chaos at Thai Embassies: digital nomads stranded by DTV visa delays Visa Information

Chaos at Thai Embassies: digital nomads stranded by DTV visa delays

2 hours ago
Thai NBTC advisor claims ownership of 12 million baht found in rubbish area Thailand News

Thai NBTC advisor claims ownership of 12 million baht found in rubbish area

2 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures risk trade disruption Business News

Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures risk trade disruption

3 hours ago
Couple arrested in Udon Thani for meth trafficking to fund wedding Crime News

Couple arrested in Udon Thani for meth trafficking to fund wedding

3 hours ago
Danish tourist found dead in Patong rental bathroom Phuket News

Danish tourist found dead in Patong rental bathroom

4 hours ago
2 foreigners assault 2 Phuket guards after public urination dispute Phuket News

2 foreigners assault 2 Phuket guards after public urination dispute

5 hours ago
Tragic accident claims lives of mother, daughter in Phetchaburi Road deaths

Tragic accident claims lives of mother, daughter in Phetchaburi

5 hours ago
Phayao man finds lucky softshell turtle in his home Thailand News

Phayao man finds lucky softshell turtle in his home

5 hours ago
Mother attacks employee over child&#8217;s job loss in Jomtien market Crime News

Mother attacks employee over child’s job loss in Jomtien market

5 hours ago
Thai EV sales rise 46% but face industry challenges Business News

Thai EV sales rise 46% but face industry challenges

6 hours ago
American man goes missing from luxury yacht off Phuket coast Phuket News

American man goes missing from luxury yacht off Phuket coast

6 hours ago
Thailand intensifies crackdown on foreign nominee arrangements, impacting investors Phuket News

Thailand intensifies crackdown on foreign nominee arrangements, impacting investors

6 hours ago
Tractor accident in Chumphon claims life, colleague survives Thailand News

Tractor accident in Chumphon claims life, colleague survives

6 hours ago
Man shot dead outside Surat Thani home; police seek suspect Crime News

Man shot dead outside Surat Thani home; police seek suspect

6 hours ago
Phetchaburi factory fire causes over 10 million baht damage Thailand News

Phetchaburi factory fire causes over 10 million baht damage

7 hours ago
Delivery rider attacks mobile shop owner over package delay in Nonthaburi Crime News

Delivery rider attacks mobile shop owner over package delay in Nonthaburi

7 hours ago
Thailand weather alert: 41 provinces to face heavy rain and storms Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather alert: 41 provinces to face heavy rain and storms

7 hours ago
Young driver dies in crash with 10-wheeler truck in Pathum Thani Road deaths

Young driver dies in crash with 10-wheeler truck in Pathum Thani

1 day ago
Construction exec arrested for 10 million baht tax fraud Crime News

Construction exec arrested for 10 million baht tax fraud

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin56 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 9, 2025
213 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai NBTC advisor claims ownership of 12 million baht found in rubbish area

Thai NBTC advisor claims ownership of 12 million baht found in rubbish area

2 hours ago
2 foreigners assault 2 Phuket guards after public urination dispute

2 foreigners assault 2 Phuket guards after public urination dispute

5 hours ago
American man goes missing from luxury yacht off Phuket coast

American man goes missing from luxury yacht off Phuket coast

6 hours ago
Woman found dead in Songkhla, husband and son wanted

Woman found dead in Songkhla, husband and son wanted

1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x