Thai regular customer of Chon Buri Internet café dies on desk

Workers at an internet café in Chon Buri were shocked to discover that a regular customer had died at a computer desk yesterday, June 8.

Officers from Laem Chabang Police Station and rescuers from the Sawang Pratheep Foundation were called to investigate the death of a 42 year old Thai man, Jirakit, at the internet café in the Si Racha district of Chon Buri.

The café worker led officers to the last computer desk in the shop, where Jirakit was found sitting lifelessly. His head had fallen onto the table as if he were sleeping, while the computer screen had switched off.

Officers found a bottle of drinking water, an inhaler, a motorcycle key, and a backpack containing Jirakit’s belongings on the desk. Multiple hospital appointment slips related to heart treatment were discovered in the bag, leading officers to suspect that he died of a heart attack.

Workers told police that Jirakit was a regular customer who often brought gifts for the café employees and shared stories about his life. He had recently mentioned his plans to relocate to his home province of Ayutthaya.

One of the staff revealed that Jirakit arrived at the café at around 10pm on Saturday, June 7. He watched films and listened to music until he appeared to fall asleep at the desk around midnight.

Staff tried to wake him twice but received no response. They observed that he was still breathing and allowed him to rest. Unfortunately, when they attempted to wake him again, they discovered that he had passed away.

In a similar incident in 2019, another Thai man, 32 year old Natsuphon Arunrat, died at an internet café in Samut Prakan province, near Bangkok. He was found lifeless in front of a computer, with an online game still displayed on the screen and his headphones still on.

His seven-year-old son arrived at the café in tears and reportedly paid his respects by bowing down at his father’s feet. Natsuphon was known to have multiple congenital diseases, and the lack of sleep and rest from continually playing online games may have contributed to his death.