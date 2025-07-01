Thailand Video News | Ho Chi Minh City to relocate 15,000 canal-side families in urban upgrade, Bangkok motorcyclist crashes after allegedly falling asleep on Expressway

In Bangkok, a motorcyclist’s dangerous crash, a rally sparking coup concerns, and street violence in Pattaya raise alarms over public safety. Meanwhile, Thailand’s evolving legal landscape covers drug enforcement, migrant rights, and community-police relations. Internationally, we cover a subway arson attack in Seoul, Indonesia’s call for justice over a migrant worker’s death in South Korea, and Czech intelligence’s exposure of an alleged Chinese plot against Taiwan’s vice president. We also spotlight Vietnam’s ambitious urban renewal in Ho Chi Minh City, which will relocate thousands of canal-side families.

A motorcyclist sparked public concern after crashing into a tanker on a Bangkok expressway—where bikes are banned—while appearing to be asleep at the handlebars. Despite the dramatic impact, he suffered only minor injuries. A viral video showed the man unresponsive and drifting in a straight line before the collision. The footage ignited debate online over driver fatigue, enforcement failures, and safety on restricted roads. Authorities have yet to comment, but the incident has reignited calls for stricter regulation and awareness of road safety risks.

Thailand’s political tensions escalated after opposition and ruling parties condemned recent rally leaders for allegedly encouraging a military coup. At a national unity event by the “United Power of Land Group,” speeches hinted at coup support, drawing backlash from the People’s Party and Pheu Thai. Critics warned such rhetoric undermines democracy and the constitution. While peaceful protests are legal, both parties stressed that coup advocacy is unacceptable. The controversy highlights growing political fragility as pro-democracy voices clash with rising nationalist and militaristic sentiment.

A Swedish man was brutally assaulted in Pattaya’s Soi Buakhao after an argument with his Thai girlfriend escalated. He claims a mob of over ten unidentified Thai men joined in, leaving him bloodied and shaken. The incident, captured in disturbing social media images, has sparked alarm about safety in the tourist-heavy city. Police are urgently reviewing CCTV and appealing for witnesses. The attack has fuelled concerns over rising street violence and the adequacy of law enforcement, with officials pledging swift action to restore public confidence in Pattaya’s safety.

A desperate Thai mother in Sa Kaeo pleaded on Facebook for police to arrest her drug-addicted son after he traded durians she bought him for yaba (meth). Her emotional post went viral, prompting authorities to arrest the local dealer, Sao Praditsri, who was found with 90 yaba pills. Sao, a repeat offender, tested positive for drugs and now faces serious charges. While officials acted on her plea by targeting the supplier, there’s no update yet on action taken against her son. The case highlights ongoing struggles with meth use and community-level enforcement challenges in Thailand.

Thailand has introduced new citizenship rules to address statelessness among children of long-term migrants. Effective immediately for one year, the policy allows children born in Thailand to migrant parents registered before 1999 and between 2005–2011 to apply for Thai nationality. Applicants must show proof of birth, 15 years of parental residency, and language proficiency—though young children and those with disabilities are exempt. The move covers various ethnic groups and aims to improve access to education, healthcare, and legal rights for thousands. Authorities emphasise strict eligibility and the potential for revocation if criteria are falsified.

CCTV footage released by South Korean prosecutors shows a 67-year-old man setting fire to a subway carriage in Seoul on 31 May. The man poured flammable liquid on the floor before igniting it, causing chaos as passengers fled. Six people were injured in the incident. Authorities have charged the suspect with attempted murder and arson. The footage has sparked widespread concern over public safety on South Korea’s transit systems.

Indonesia is demanding a full investigation into the death of Ngadiman, an Indonesian migrant worker killed in a work accident at a South Korean metal factory on June 25. Minister Abdul Kadir Karding said the government suspects negligence and is urging legal action via the Indonesian Embassy in Seoul. Ngadiman died after his arm was pulled into a conveyor machine. He had only been in Korea since October under a government placement scheme. Indonesia has provided compensation and promised scholarships for his children, while pressing South Korea to ensure accountability and improve workplace safety.

Taiwan’s vice-president Hsiao Bi-khim vowed not to be intimidated after Czech intelligence revealed a foiled Chinese plan to stage a car collision during her 2024 visit to Prague. The plot, allegedly orchestrated by Chinese diplomats and intelligence agents, aimed to “demonstratively confront” Hsiao but never advanced beyond planning. Czech officials condemned the breach of diplomatic norms, while China denied wrongdoing and accused Prague of supporting “separatists.” Taiwan demanded a formal apology, highlighting rising tensions over Beijing’s attempts to undermine Taiwan’s international presence.

Ho Chi Minh City plans to relocate nearly 15,000 families living in slums along District 8 canals as part of a major urban renewal effort. The project, costing over US$4 billion, involves clearing overwater homes, dredging 36.5 km of polluted canals, building embankments, and adding green spaces. Funding will come from the state and land sales. With District 8 housing the highest number of canal-side dwellings, officials aim to complete relocation citywide by 2030. The initiative continues efforts since 1993 to transform the urban landscape and improve living conditions along HCMC’s waterways.