Cholnan Srikaew proposes new meth limit for small drug dealers

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew unveils a groundbreaking limit on methamphetamine possession, aimed at crippling small-time drug dealers once and for all.

“I insist the law will be effective right after it’s issued.”

Under the new policy, individuals found in possession of more than five methamphetamine pills will face criminal charges, while those with lesser quantities will be treated as drug users and offered rehabilitation instead of punishment.

“This is part of the government’s policy to treat drug users as psychiatrically ill patients to root out small dealers.”

Dr Cholnan assures that every aspect of the new drug limit has undergone rigorous review based on medical science, securing approval from relevant committees, the Cabinet, and the Council of State. Addressing concerns raised on social media about potential unintended consequences, Dr Cholnan asserts a zero-tolerance stance towards drug dealers.

“We will not show any tolerance to drug dealers.”

The health minister clarifies that while drug users will be given a chance to undergo rehabilitation instead of facing immediate incarceration, repeat offenders will face legal consequences. However, the law refrains from specifying a limit on rehabilitation attempts, with each case to be assessed individually, reported Bangkok Post.

“If the drug addicts have a strong intention to undergo rehab, one time is normally enough for them to change.”

In a strategic move to break the cycle of drug abuse, Dr Cholnan emphasises the importance of addressing the broader context in which drug addiction thrives.

“Most small drug dealers likely start as users until they run out of money and become dealers instead.

Follow us on :













“If we can separate drug users from the sellers by rehabilitating them until they have recuperated, we will be able to eradicate the cycle of drug abuse.”

In related news, the second half of last year saw a significant spike in methamphetamine seizures in Thailand, with over 250 million pills intercepted, which is twice the quantity seized during the same period the prior year. This rise in the illegal drug trade is reportedly due to increased smuggling activities across the borders from neighbouring nations, as explained by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.