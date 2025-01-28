Thailand to launch digital TM6 for tourists, delays 300-baht fee

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Starting May 1, all foreign visitors to Thailand will need to complete a mandatory digital version of the TM6 immigration form, replacing the old paper-based system. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports confirmed the move, which aims to streamline immigration procedures and boost safety confidence among tourists.

Natthriya Thaweevong, the ministry’s permanent secretary, explained that the online form will help police track tourists during their stay, enhancing Thailand’s image as a safe destination.

Advertisements

“This digital shift reflects our commitment to modernising entry procedures.”

The TM6 suspension, which began on April 15 last year, will officially end on April 30 this year. To prepare for the change, the ministry recently invited the Immigration Bureau to demonstrate the online system. A key meeting with stakeholders, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), airlines, and hotel operators, is set for January 31 to finalise rollout plans and ensure smooth implementation.

Deputy Permanent Secretary Mongkon Wimonrat stressed that the digital TM6 will be compulsory for all foreign arrivals by air, land, and sea.

“This free, user-friendly system is prioritised to avoid confusion before introducing other screening measures.”

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated 300-baht tourism fee is likely to be delayed. A ministry source revealed that the government wants to ensure the TM6 system operates seamlessly before adding further requirements.

Advertisements

“It could take months, even a year, to fine-tune the TM6 process.”

The tourism fee delay comes amid heightened scrutiny of Thailand’s borders following reports of illicit networks using the country as a transit hub. Officials appear hesitant to introduce additional financial or bureaucratic hurdles during this sensitive period, reported Bangkok Post.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand extends TM6 form suspension to boost tourism

Thailand has extended the suspension of its TM6 immigration forms until April 30 next year, a move that promises to ease cross-border tourism while a new electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system is being developed. Officials say the ETA could also streamline the collection of tourism fees.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong revealed that the Cabinet approved the decision, which applies to 16 land and sea entry points. The suspension, which began on April 15, aims to reduce congestion, improve immigration services, and boost economic growth through tourism, said Songchai Mungprasithichai, president of the Songkhla Tourism Promotion Association.

“This will increase daily arrivals and make crossing borders smoother.”

He expects Songkhla province to see a 50% surge in Malaysian tourists, particularly during holiday periods, with up to 30,000 visitors flocking to Hat Yai and Songkhla per day.

The ETA system, which will replace the TM6 form, allows visa-free tourists from 93 countries to register online. Travellers will receive a QR code to breeze through automated immigration gates, enhancing convenience at major checkpoints like Aranyaprathet, Chiang Saen, and Padang Besar.

However, Songchai warned that tourism in Thailand’s Deep South risks losing steam without new attractions.

“Malaysian tourists might stay for a few days, then head back.”

He also urged the tourism ministry to ensure effective tourism fee collection at borders and address concerns over the tourism fund’s management, reported Bangkok Post.