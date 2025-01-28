Thailand to launch digital TM6 for tourists, delays 300-baht fee

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
359 2 minutes read
Thailand to launch digital TM6 for tourists, delays 300-baht fee
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Starting May 1, all foreign visitors to Thailand will need to complete a mandatory digital version of the TM6 immigration form, replacing the old paper-based system. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports confirmed the move, which aims to streamline immigration procedures and boost safety confidence among tourists.

Natthriya Thaweevong, the ministry’s permanent secretary, explained that the online form will help police track tourists during their stay, enhancing Thailand’s image as a safe destination.

Advertisements

“This digital shift reflects our commitment to modernising entry procedures.”

The TM6 suspension, which began on April 15 last year, will officially end on April 30 this year. To prepare for the change, the ministry recently invited the Immigration Bureau to demonstrate the online system. A key meeting with stakeholders, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), airlines, and hotel operators, is set for January 31 to finalise rollout plans and ensure smooth implementation.

Related Articles

Deputy Permanent Secretary Mongkon Wimonrat stressed that the digital TM6 will be compulsory for all foreign arrivals by air, land, and sea.

“This free, user-friendly system is prioritised to avoid confusion before introducing other screening measures.”

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated 300-baht tourism fee is likely to be delayed. A ministry source revealed that the government wants to ensure the TM6 system operates seamlessly before adding further requirements.

Advertisements

“It could take months, even a year, to fine-tune the TM6 process.”

The tourism fee delay comes amid heightened scrutiny of Thailand’s borders following reports of illicit networks using the country as a transit hub. Officials appear hesitant to introduce additional financial or bureaucratic hurdles during this sensitive period, reported Bangkok Post.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand extends TM6 form suspension to boost tourism

Thailand has extended the suspension of its TM6 immigration forms until April 30 next year, a move that promises to ease cross-border tourism while a new electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system is being developed. Officials say the ETA could also streamline the collection of tourism fees.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong revealed that the Cabinet approved the decision, which applies to 16 land and sea entry points. The suspension, which began on April 15, aims to reduce congestion, improve immigration services, and boost economic growth through tourism, said Songchai Mungprasithichai, president of the Songkhla Tourism Promotion Association.

“This will increase daily arrivals and make crossing borders smoother.”

He expects Songkhla province to see a 50% surge in Malaysian tourists, particularly during holiday periods, with up to 30,000 visitors flocking to Hat Yai and Songkhla per day.

The ETA system, which will replace the TM6 form, allows visa-free tourists from 93 countries to register online. Travellers will receive a QR code to breeze through automated immigration gates, enhancing convenience at major checkpoints like Aranyaprathet, Chiang Saen, and Padang Besar.

However, Songchai warned that tourism in Thailand’s Deep South risks losing steam without new attractions.

“Malaysian tourists might stay for a few days, then head back.”

He also urged the tourism ministry to ensure effective tourism fee collection at borders and address concerns over the tourism fund’s management, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok&#8217;s Suvarnabhumi leads Southeast Asia aviation industry Aviation News

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi leads Southeast Asia aviation industry

3 hours ago
Bangkok prison scrutinised for bribes and Chinese inmate privilege Bangkok News

Bangkok prison scrutinised for bribes and Chinese inmate privilege

3 hours ago
Chinese New Year spending in Thailand hits 51 billion baht Business News

Chinese New Year spending in Thailand hits 51 billion baht

3 hours ago
Russian couple accused of dining and dashing at many Phuket restaurants Crime News

Russian couple accused of dining and dashing at many Phuket restaurants

3 hours ago
No promises on 400 baht minumum wage: Labour chief Economy News

No promises on 400 baht minumum wage: Labour chief

4 hours ago
Drowsy truck driver crashes into parked pickup, injuring woman and killing dog Crime News

Drowsy truck driver crashes into parked pickup, injuring woman and killing dog

4 hours ago
Chiang Mai to join UNESCO’s World Heritage list Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai to join UNESCO’s World Heritage list

4 hours ago
Thailand to launch digital TM6 for tourists, delays 300-baht fee Politics News

Thailand to launch digital TM6 for tourists, delays 300-baht fee

5 hours ago
The Island Collection Villas, where luxury meets tranquillity in Phuket’s most sought-after location Destination Guide

The Island Collection Villas, where luxury meets tranquillity in Phuket’s most sought-after location

5 hours ago
China exposes 36 scam gangs targeting victims with 100k callers China News

China exposes 36 scam gangs targeting victims with 100k callers

5 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver denies raping victim despite her fleeing in underwear Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver denies raping victim despite her fleeing in underwear

5 hours ago
Worker electrocuted in shocking Pattaya restaurant accident Crime News

Worker electrocuted in shocking Pattaya restaurant accident

5 hours ago
Chinese nationals deny dine and dash, citing a misunderstanding Crime News

Chinese nationals deny dine and dash, citing a misunderstanding

5 hours ago
3 poachers caught with wildlife carcasses in Kanchanaburi Crime News

3 poachers caught with wildlife carcasses in Kanchanaburi

6 hours ago
Motorcyclist’s dangerous Pattaya stunt sparks outrage Crime News

Motorcyclist’s dangerous Pattaya stunt sparks outrage

6 hours ago
Thailand seeks parliamentary consent for Cambodia maritime dispute talks Thailand News

Thailand seeks parliamentary consent for Cambodia maritime dispute talks

6 hours ago
Bangkok train ridership surges 60% amid free transport initiative Bangkok News

Bangkok train ridership surges 60% amid free transport initiative

6 hours ago
Elephants wreak havoc on Prachin Buri sugarcane farms Central Thailand News

Elephants wreak havoc on Prachin Buri sugarcane farms

7 hours ago
Malaysian tourists die in motorcycle crash on Thai road Road deaths

Malaysian tourists die in motorcycle crash on Thai road

7 hours ago
Thailand plans integrated casino complexes to boost economy Thailand News

Thailand plans integrated casino complexes to boost economy

7 hours ago
Phuket’s burning ban: Violators face 20 years amid smog crisis Environment News

Phuket’s burning ban: Violators face 20 years amid smog crisis

7 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist hits South Korean man on zebra crossing Bangkok News

Thai motorcyclist hits South Korean man on zebra crossing

7 hours ago
Major drug bust: 10,000 meth tablets found in fuel tank Crime News

Major drug bust: 10,000 meth tablets found in fuel tank

7 hours ago
South Korean tourists outnumber Chinese in Chiang Mai amid direct flights boost Business News

South Korean tourists outnumber Chinese in Chiang Mai amid direct flights boost

8 hours ago
Rare algae bloom turns Laem Bali Hai shoreline green Environment News

Rare algae bloom turns Laem Bali Hai shoreline green

8 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
359 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Chinese New Year spending in Thailand hits 51 billion baht

Chinese New Year spending in Thailand hits 51 billion baht

3 hours ago
Russian couple accused of dining and dashing at many Phuket restaurants

Russian couple accused of dining and dashing at many Phuket restaurants

3 hours ago
No promises on 400 baht minumum wage: Labour chief

No promises on 400 baht minumum wage: Labour chief

4 hours ago
Drowsy truck driver crashes into parked pickup, injuring woman and killing dog

Drowsy truck driver crashes into parked pickup, injuring woman and killing dog

4 hours ago