Craving a taste of Scandinavia without leaving Bangkok? For all you fellow Nordics experiencing a touch of the homesick blues this winter, look no further: Bangkok has got you covered with these 6 spots for Scandinavian food.

6 best spots for Scandinavian food in Bangkok

Whether you’re in the mood for a refined fine-dining experience or a casual fika with friends, we’ve got your back. With dishes that’ll make you feel like you’re strolling down the streets of Copenhagen, Stockholm, or Oslo, these places are here to fill your våfflor and Kanelsnegle cravings.

So, are you ready to embrace the Nordic? Varsågod, everyone: here is our list of the 6 best spots for Scandinavian food in Bangkok!

Restaurant LØYROM

Restaurant LØYROM is tucked away in the Yen Akat neighbourhood near Phrom Phong, and while it is a little bit of a walk from the BTS station, it is well worth the trip. Named after the prised Nordic fish roe, LØYROM brings modern Norwegian-inspired cuisine to life with a fun, Asian twist.

The classically Nordic interior sets the stage for dishes that are as creative as they are delicious — think fresh seafood, inventive pairings, and a sprinkle of surprise in every bite. The chefs here truly embrace the Norwegian mantra of man vet aldri før man prøver (“you never know until you try”), so you know you’re in for a culinary adventure.

Location: 1-2 Soi Attakrawee 1, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Hours:

Monday – Wednesday: 6pm – 11pm

Thursday: 6pm – 12am

Friday – Sunday: 11.30am – 3pm, 6pm – 11pm

Recommendation: Heart-shaped våfflor (waffles)

Contact: 0873448222

Social media: Facebook

Villa Frantzén Restaurant

This one is a bit of a splurge, but worth it for the experience. Villa Frantzén brings a slice of Nordic sophistication to Bangkok, blending Swedish charm with a bit of Asian flair. Expect dishes that encourage you to embrace the Swedish saying of små smulor är också bröd (“even small crumbs are bread”) — a reminder to savor every delicious bite (or sip, if you’re drinking!).

Part of Björn Frantzén’s world-renowned restaurant empire, this Bangkok outpost continues the legacy of its Michelin-starred predecessors, emphasising fresh ingredients and exceptional craftsmanship. For a classy twist on an old favourite, be sure to try the house French Toast, served with vendace roe, pickled onions, and Swedish Västerbotten cheese. Or try the grilled dry-aged duck from Klong Phai Farm, which features a punch of local makwaen spice and comes served in style. It’s so gorgeous you’ll hardly want to eat it (but you should, it’s delightful).

Location: 7 Soi Yen Akat 3, Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand

Hours: everyday, 5:30pm – 11:30pm

Recommendation: Villa Frantzén French Toast and grilled dry-aged duck

Contact: 0873448222

Social media: Facebook

PRIDI

Situated on Soi Pridi Banomyong 25 (hence the name), this minimalist café offers a luxurious twist on the traditional Nordic coffee shop. Chef Kanta ‘Toiting’ Siddidharm, who has experience at top Bangkok spots like Gaa and Noma, infuses his Nordic background into the fusion-style menu.

Must-tries include their coconut Danish and their sourdough toast topped with pâté, strawberry jam, and house-made cream cheese (trust me, it works). Paired with a cup of their single-origin coffee, this place serves up a brew-tiful Swedish frukost (breakfast) — making this gem well worth the trip!

Location: 155 Soi Pridi Banomyong 25, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Hours: everyday, 7.30am – 5pm

Recommendation: Coconut Danish and chicken liver paté toast

Contact: 0882694474

Social media: Facebook

Kasnäsbkk

Kasnäs refers to a serene village in Finland, and boy, does this café live up to that peaceful vibe. Whether you’re a coffee afficionado or a food lover, this spot has you covered. The menu features traditional Nordic dishes (like their Scandinavian heart-shaped waffles) as well as modern international cuisine.

Plus, when it comes to coffee, expect pure perfection — this place will win you over with your first sip. And for food, be sure to try their cured salmon — a surefire hit for any Swede craving a bit of gravadlax!

Location: 42 1 N Sathorn Rd, Si Lom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Hours: Wednesday – Monday (closed Tuesday): 8.30am – 5pm

Recommendation: cured salmon with avocado and eggs on toast

Contact: 0616592626

Social media: Facebook

La Cabra Bangkok

Originating in Denmark, La Cabra is known for its speciality coffee. The Thai location stays true to their Danish roots, serving up expertly brewed single-origin coffees and Scandinavian-inspired brunch options.

Highlights include the Danish smørrebrød (open-faced sandwiches) and house-made buttery croissants — always an excellent pairing to a nice, hot cup of joe. For those wanting something a little on the lighter side, be sure to try their Nordic-inspired avocado smørrebrød with pickled onions and fresh herbs.

Location: 813 Charoen Krung Road, Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100, Thailand

Hours: everyday, 8am – 5pm

Recommendation: Avocado smørrebrød

Contact: 0841496495

Social media: Facebook

Someday In Copenhagen

Another spot famous for its smørrebrød, Someday In Copenhagen brings a cosy taste of Denmark to Bangkok, channelling the laid-back café culture of Copenhagen. With its laid-back feel and delicious offerings, it’s the perfect spot for embracing a little hygge (that cosy Danish vibe).

For a real treat, try one of their smørrebrød selections — as they say in Denmark, det smager som himlen (“it tastes like heaven!”). And their honeycomb latte? Talk about heaven. One sip and you’ll be floating on the clouds.

Location: 41/19-20 Soi Sri Aksorn, Chuea Phloeng Road, Sathorn District, Thung Maha Mek, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Hours: everyday, 8am – 4pm

Recommendation: Honeycomb latte and the smørrebrøds

Contact: 0638412445

Social media: Facebook

Whether you’re in the mood for a fancy Michelin-star experience or a chill fika vibe, these 6 Bangkok spots will satisfy any Scandinavian food cravings you may have. As the Swedish saying goes, den som söker, han finner (“he who seeks, will find”), and for anyone on the hunt for Nordic comfort food, this city won’t let you down.

Take a trip to these 6 spots and get your fill of Scandinavian food right in the heart of Bangkok. And who knows? You might just find a new favourite place for a taste of the Nordics!