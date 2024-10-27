Phuket’s new tourism tax won’t affect foreign residents or workers

Picture courtesy of AoT Phuket

Phuket’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS) has confirmed that the upcoming tourism tax, expected to be implemented early next year, will not impact foreigners who reside or work in Thailand.

A MoTS Phuket official clarified that the proposed tax has not yet been presented to the Cabinet for approval.

“We should wait for any further information because now the tourist tax has not yet gone to Cabinet, and some things may change once it goes into Cabinet,” the official stated.

The official indicated that the tax might be designed similarly to the entry fees approved by the Cabinet early last year.

Despite the impending changes, the MoTS Phuket assured that the tax would not apply to foreigners living or working in Thailand.

“The tourist tax will depend on the type of visa a traveller holds,” the official explained.

Foreigners holding non-immigrant or immigrant visas or those with valid work permits proving employment in Thailand will be exempt from the tax.

“This approach ensures that individuals residing or working in the country aren’t subject to the same fees as short-term tourists,” the official added.

However, the official advised staying informed about potential future modifications to the policy, reported The Phuket News.

“It’s important to stay updated, as future changes or adjustments to the policy may occur,” the official concluded.

In related news, collection of the 300-baht travel tax could initially target air passengers, with the system needing at least six months to become operational, as stated by the Tourism and Sports Ministry. Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong announced that the ministry is currently revising the details of the programme and plans to submit it for Cabinet approval in January. Despite the project’s approval by the previous government led by Prayut Chan-o-cha in February 2023, the new administration requires a fresh consensus following the General Election.