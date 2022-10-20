Thailand
Thailand to combat its methamphetamine crisis with cannabis
Thailand is going to attempt to fix its methamphetamine crisis with another formally-illegal drug, cannabis. In a recent study, meth addicts in Thailand were given CBD oil under their tongues to treat withdrawal symptoms, and the results were promising.
Today, acting Director General of the Medical Department Dr Thongchai Kiratthihathayakhon said that methamphetamine is “Thailand’s biggest problem.”
Meth-induced psychosis is often found to be at the root of the most violent crimes in Thailand, such as rape and murder, which plague the kingdom day in and day out.
Methamphetamine is a synthetic drug made in a lab, making it the cheapest and most accessible drug in Southeast Asia. Yaba (“crazy drug”) is methamphetamine mixed with caffeine pressed into a pill. Yaba sells for as cheap as 10 baht a pop ($US0.26), so it comes as no surprise that it is the reigning illicit drug of choice in Thailand.
The number of methamphetamine users in Thailand is unfathomable. But of the 200,000 drug users receiving rehabilitative treatment each year in Thailand, 75% are meth addicts, which gives a rough idea of its hook on the population.
Psychosis which occurs as a result of prolonged methamphetamine use currently has no official treatment, leading users to repeatedly take the drug, causing a dangerous, downward spiral.
Initial studies using CBD to treat methamphetamine withdrawal at six hospitals and rehabilitation centres in Thailand showed promising results. CBD oil is extracted from cannabis but unlike THC, it doesn’t make you “high.”
In all six settings, methamphetamine addicts treated with drops of CBD oil under their tongue showed reduced anxiety, improved sleep, and reduced abnormal mental symptoms.
Using cannabis to combat the meth crisis makes sense since Thailand legalised the plant over its magical medicinal benefits back in June.
Dr Thongchai commented on the hopeful results…
“It is hoped that the results of this study could see CBD being used as an alternative treatment for Ya Ba addiction. It reduces the chance of relapse and improves quality of life. It could reduce the number of meth users in the country.
“Since the study used CBD oil produced in Thailand, further studies can be easily carried out to test its effectiveness when used as a replacement for methamphetamine.
“CBD oil is considered a treatment option for methamphetamine addicts, according to the Harm Reduction Guidelines.”
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha declared a “war on drugs” in response to the recent massacre of 37 people, mostly young children, at a daycare centre.
No drugs were detected in the body of the perpetrator, a former policeman, who killed himself after the attack. However, he was dismissed from the force over methamphetamine use and was facing trial in court on drug charges.
As a deterrent tactic, PM Prayut suggests making changes to the Thai law so that anyone possessing five or more methamphetamine pills should be considered a ‘drug dealer’ and therefore serve a much longer prison sentence.
