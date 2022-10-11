Crime
PM Prayut declares war on drugs to prevent mass shootings in Thailand
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha declared a war on drugs and a clampdown on gun control laws after a massacre at a daycare centre in northeast Thailand sparked urgent calls for change on Thursday.
A former police sergeant facing trial for drug charges murdered 37 people – including 24 children under six years old – at a daycare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province in a gun and knife rampage before committing suicide.
Although no traces of drugs were detected in his body, police say he had a history of drug abuse, namely methamphetamine.
The Royal Thai Police are wasting no time in meeting General Prayut’s demands, seizing 8.6 million methamphetamine pills from the streets of Lampang and Tak provinces in the space of three days.
But with all three of Thailand’s mass shootings in recent years being committed by soldiers and a former policeman, the crackdown on drugs needs to start from within. PM Prayut ordered the national chief of police to proactively ensure the force is free of drugs and take strict criminal and disciplinary action against any officer who fails a drug test said government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.
Prayut has called on all government agencies to focus on three key measures: providing government rehabilitation facilities, using psychoactive plants for medicinal and business purposes only, and taking criminal action against drug traffickers.
General Prayut calls for stricter enforcement of gun control laws. Anyone buying a firearm needs to provide a medical certificate proving they have stable mental health.
In addition, government registrars should revoke the license of any gun owner who behaves in a way that “threatens society” or “creates chaos” including police officers and soldiers.
However, many people acquire firearms illegally, so the police need to crack down on the illicit sale of weapons and weapons smuggling too.
Another prevention measure PM Prayut suggested is tightening security measures in daycare centres, nurseries, and schools. Minister of Education Treenut Thienthong said that secure door systems will be installed across the nation to screen anyone coming in or out of educational settings.
Today, funerals will be held at Buddhist temples in Nong Bua Lamphu for the 37 innocent lives taken away on Thursday. May they rest in peace.
