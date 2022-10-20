Connect with us

Pattaya’s efforts to get tough on graffiti not going so well

Graffiti in Pattaya, photo by Pattaya Mail.

Pattaya’s efforts to get tough on graffiti don’t appear to be going so well. The city’s Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai promised on September 30 that he would go after vandals and people plastering advertisements on public property. 

Nongyai had said that electrical transformer cabinets around Pattaya were being defaced by spray paint and advertisements.

But three weeks on, the intended crackdown hasn’t produced the desired result. 

Two big new PEA boxes next to the Telephone Organization of Thailand offices were covered in permanent red ink Thai scribblings, Pattaya Mail reported yesterday. 

The markings were reportedly about personal problems, politics, and society. 

Last month, there were also reports of graffiti on Provincial Electric Authority’s electric control boxes on Pattaya beach opposite Soi 6. Residents complained that if the “wannabe artists” wanted to show their skills with such “crude drawings,” they should do so elsewhere. One resident said…

“Pattaya City is spending millions of baht to clean up and beautify the beach for the benefit of both the residents and the tourists, but these unethical people are spoiling the beauty and good image of our resort.”

 

Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand.

