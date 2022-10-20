World
Iran making moves to help train Russian forces, US sources say
US intelligence sources say Iran is making moves to help train Russian forces in Crimea, CNN reported. The Islamic Republic sent military personnel to Crimea, a territory occupied by Russia, according to two intelligence sources.
The sources say Iran’s military personnel are training Russia’s military on the use of Iranian-made drones. This news comes after Russia launched “kamikaze drones” into Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv on October 17, killing at least four people, including a pregnant woman and her partner.
The drones were believed to be Iranian-made, although Iran has denied this.
Following the drone strikes, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram that multiple buildings were damaged, and one caught fire from the strike in the city’s central Shevchenkiv district. Residents were forced to shelter in place as medics and rescuers helped, Washington Examiner reported. Air raid sirens were left on for three hours.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russian strikes had destroyed 30% of Ukrainian power stations over an eight-day period this month, news.com.au reported.
Last week, a UN Special Representative said that Russian forces are using sexual violence against women as a military strategy.
Earlier this month, Putin officially annexed four parts of Ukraine. The move has drawn condemnation as he tried to lay diplomatic claim to lands that Ukraine forces have been regaining on the ground. Putin announced ominously that anyone living in the four regions was now permanently a Russian citizen.
Time will tell how events will unfold between Iran, Russia, and Ukraine.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
PM 2.5 pollution is on the rise in Thailand, warns health official
Pattaya pool villa gunmen surrender
Awesome ways to show off your NFTs
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Court clears THAI for takeoff, as it doubles Aussie flights
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Pattaya’s efforts to get tough on graffiti not going so well
Thailand to combat its methamphetamine crisis with cannabis
Iran making moves to help train Russian forces, US sources say
Trump answers questions over alleged rape of journalist
Thai teen, 19, gets engaged to 56 year old woman
Thai baht plummets even further against US dollar
“Interview” with Iranian climber believed to be forced confession
Top medical service in Thailand 2022
Ganja galore: Over 1,000 cannabis clinics have opened this year in Thailand
India issues licenses for nasal Covid-19 vaccine
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Many areas of Phuket flooded, roads blocked
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Best of51 mins ago
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
-
Crime2 days ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
-
Phuket2 days ago
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official