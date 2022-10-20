Iran making moves to help train Russian forces, US sources say

US intelligence sources say Iran is making moves to help train Russian forces in Crimea, CNN reported. The Islamic Republic sent military personnel to Crimea, a territory occupied by Russia, according to two intelligence sources.

The sources say Iran’s military personnel are training Russia’s military on the use of Iranian-made drones. This news comes after Russia launched “kamikaze drones” into Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv on October 17, killing at least four people, including a pregnant woman and her partner.

The drones were believed to be Iranian-made, although Iran has denied this.

Following the drone strikes, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram that multiple buildings were damaged, and one caught fire from the strike in the city’s central Shevchenkiv district. Residents were forced to shelter in place as medics and rescuers helped, Washington Examiner reported. Air raid sirens were left on for three hours.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russian strikes had destroyed 30% of Ukrainian power stations over an eight-day period this month, news.com.au reported.

Last week, a UN Special Representative said that Russian forces are using sexual violence against women as a military strategy.

Earlier this month, Putin officially annexed four parts of Ukraine. The move has drawn condemnation as he tried to lay diplomatic claim to lands that Ukraine forces have been regaining on the ground. Putin announced ominously that anyone living in the four regions was now permanently a Russian citizen.

Time will tell how events will unfold between Iran, Russia, and Ukraine.