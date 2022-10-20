Where to buy cheap cannabis in Bangkok

Bangkok is brimming with cannabis cafes and dispensaries selling high-quality, imported buds of every strain of marijuana under the sun, which can often come with a hefty price tag. Hidden away, there are some lesser-known spots selling decent quality, Thai-grown cheap cannabis in Bangkok.

The major cannabis cafes in Bangkok are appealing as most of them offer a place to roll up and smoke. You’ll also know exactly what you’re getting. Lined-up jars containing imported, aromatic bright green buds come with information placards telling you the name, whether it’s an indica (sleepy effect) or sativa (energising effect), or a hybrid. You will also know the exact percentage of CBD and THC in each strain.

Mostly catering to tourists, the staff at the well-known cannabis hotspots have good English skills and are knowledgeable about their products. The drawback is that you’ll be looking at paying anywhere between 700 – 1000 baht per gram for the strong stuff (18%-30% THC) in most major cafes. Sometimes, you will also be hit with an unexpected added service charge. However, most cannabis cafes do offer discounts if you bulk buy.

If you’re a regular cannabis consumer, you might be looking to get more bang for your buck. The cheapest weed available in the kingdom is called “brick weed.” It’s grown outside and then compacted tightly into bricks – seeds, stalks, and all. Before the legalisation of cannabis, compacting weed into bricks helped smugglers sneak weed across country borders.

Being grown outside, brick weed is almost brown in colour and it doesn’t smell nice. You’ll never know exactly what’s in it, but it’s cheap and gets you high so some people like it. The big cannabis dispensaries don’t sell it, but you can buy it at some night markets or order it online for cheap, if you wanted.

The following stores recommended by The Thaiger offer good-quality, sweet-smelling cannabis sold at happy prices.

At these stores, you will find various strains of naturally-green, cheap cannabis grown indoors in controlled conditions in Thailand. Some also sell imported cannabis.

Wherever you are, you can ask to take a sniff of each strain to see if it tickles your fancy before you buy.

WeedVeeW (Srinakarin Train Night Market)

WeedVeeW is a stall located inside Talad Rot Fai Srinakarin, aka Srinakarin Train Night Market, selling weed as cheap as 60 baht per gram. The highest price tag currently on the menu is just 350 baht per gram.

Note that Srinakarin Train Market is closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. It opens Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 5pm to 1am.

Current menu at WeedVeeW…

Green Crack ฿60/G

Blue Dream ฿180/G

Cherry White ฿200/G

Siski You Gold ฿200/G

Sour Diesel ฿200/G

Dance Hall ฿250/G

Amnesia ฿300/G

Peach Fi ฿350/G

Dark Crystal ฿350/G

Weed Society (Khao San Road)

Cannabis being sold at Bangkok’s notorious nightlife hotspot ‘Khao San Road’ is no secret. Tourists aplenty, you might expect the buds on offer to be pricey. Some stalls are an obvious rip-off, but you might be surprised to find some really good deals for weed on Khao San Road.

One stall called Weed Society sells decent quality cannabis flowers starting at 150 baht per gram. The staff weigh it in front of you so you know you’re not getting swindled. They also sell one-gram joints.

The menu at Weed Society…

Thai ฿120/G

Northern ฿300/G

OG Haze ฿350/G

Gorilla Glue ฿400/G

OG Kush ฿450/G

420 Cafe x Booze 21

420 Cafe x Booze 21 is a weed cafe and bar located at Asoke intersection, just down from the BTS station, on Sukhumvit 21. Adorned with fairy and neon lights, the place has a warm and welcoming atmosphere. You can roll and smoke your joint upstairs, drink a beer and watch the traffic go by.

Weed at 420 Cafe x Booze 21 costs between 250 – 650 baht per gram. The cheap strains are ‘Thai-grown’ and the expensive ones are imported.

The current menu is…

Sour Diesel ฿250/G (Thai-grown)

Blue Dream ฿250/G (Thai-grown)

Amnesia ฿350/G (Thai-grown)

Charlotte Angel ฿500/G (Imported)

Twisted Helix ฿600/G (Imported)

Blueberry Ghost ฿650/G (Imported)

Dr Green Bangkok

An anomaly on the list is Dr Green cannabis cafe and dispensary. Dr Green is also located in Asoke, about 20 feet away from 420 Cafe x Booze 21 on Sukhumvit 21.

Dr Green has built up quite the reputation in the area as a major player in the industry that sells nice weed and doesn’t rip you off. The cafe offers everything from cheap and cheerful Thai-grown weed to top-quality imported weed.

Prices range from 60 to 850 baht per gram and the store offers a good discount if you bulk buy.

According to ThaiWeedGuide, “Dr Green is a medical cannabis dispensary who’s goal is to provide a very wide range of cannabis flowers.”

The second floor has a chill area where rolling papers, grinders and roach cards are provided for free. A free drink if offered with every purchase too.

