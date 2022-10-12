Possessing 5 methamphetamine pills might soon be considered drug dealing in Thailand

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha suggests making changes to the law so that anyone possessing five or more methamphetamine pills should be considered a ‘drug dealer’ and therefore serve a much longer prison sentence.

The comments come after PM Prayut declared a war on drugs in response to the mass killings at a daycare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province in northeast Thailand on Thursday.

No drugs were detected in the killer’s system, but he did have a history of methamphetamine abuse. The former police sergeant was sacked from the force over his drug use and was facing trial in court on drug charges.

Methamphetamine-induced violent crimes hit Thailand’s headlines every day. The synthetic drug is so readily available and cheap that it has become the top drug of choice in Thailand and elsewhere in Southeast Asia. According to a report by the UN, more than one billion meth pills were seized in east and southeast Asia last year.

In Thailand, meth pressed into pills and mixed with caffeine is known as ‘yaba’ (crazy drug). Yaba is dirt cheap – as cheap as ten baht (US$0.26) per pop in some places and generally sells for a price of about 30 baht (US$0.79) per pill.

Crystal methamphetamine is known as ‘Ice’ in Thailand and is also cheap, but is not as prevalent as its pressed, caffeine-infused counterpart.

Methamphetamine – along with heroin and ecstasy – is a Category 1 illicit narcotic in Thailand, which means it bears the harshest penalties compared to other drugs available in the kingdom.

Anyone found to be using or possessing methamphetamine faces up to 10 years in prison and a 200,000 baht fine. People caught with more than 20 grams face much heftier prison sentences and in some cases, the death penalty.

If PM Prayut’s idea makes it into legislation, then possessors of just five methamphetamine – with a street value of around 150 baht (US$3.95) could be handed lifelong prison sentences.