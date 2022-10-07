Crime
Thailand daycare centre massacre: Death toll rises to 37
The death toll of the mass shooting and stabbing at a daycare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeast Thailand, yesterday has risen to 37 after another victim died from their injuries in hospital.
Including the gunman, who killed himself, 38 people were killed in total.
The gunman killed 24 children in total, including 21 boys and three girls.
At 12.50pm, 34 year old former policeman Panya Khamrap parked a white Toyato Vigo pickup truck in front of a daycare centre in Na Klang district.
The culprit entered the building with two guns and a machete and mercilessly fired shots until his gun was out of ammunition, killing two children. Then, he reloaded his gun.
A female teacher heard the gunshots and locked the door to another building in which most of the children at the centre, aged two – six years old, were sleeping.
The former policeman fired one shot at the locked glass door. Then he kicked his way through and entered the building.
Using a 9mm gun, he shot and killed the female teacher. Then, he used a machete to slash open a young child’s head.
Panya systemically killed children one by one in four different classrooms. He slashed the throat of an eight-month pregnant teacher, killing her and her unborn baby.
Three children in total survived the massacre, two of whom were seriously injured.
The gunman exited the daycare centre and drove towards his home. He fired more shots from the vehicle claiming three more lives. Then he crashed into a motorbike and sidecar, killing one woman. He got out the car and stabbed the deceased’s woman’s 3 year old son in the head, who is being treated at Udon Thani Hospital. He stabbed the boy’s grandmother who is also inured.
When he reached home, he set his pickup truck on fire. He went inside and shot dead his wife and three year old son before committing suicide.
In total, the gunman killed 37 victims yesterday in Nong Bua Lamphu province.
Many more people – around 12 – were injured in Nong Bua Lamphu Hospital. Yesterday, the hospital posted on Facebook requesting urgent blood donations.
Police suspect that Panya was high on methamphetamine but will have to conduct a drug test to be sure. He appeared in court on a drug charge that morning. He was previously fired from the police force for failing a drug test.
The Headteacher of the daycare centre Nanticha Panchum said the gunman’s son attended the daycare centre in the past but had not attended for one month.
The police have asked people not to share graphic images of the victims circulating online out of respect for their families.
