Connect with us

Crime

Thailand daycare centre massacre: Death toll rises to 37

Published

 on 

Photo via Thai Rath

The death toll of the mass shooting and stabbing at a daycare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeast Thailand, yesterday has risen to 37 after another victim died from their injuries in hospital.

Including the gunman, who killed himself, 38 people were killed in total.

The gunman killed 24 children in total, including 21 boys and three girls.

At 12.50pm, 34 year old former policeman Panya Khamrap parked a white Toyato Vigo pickup truck in front of a daycare centre in Na Klang district.

The culprit entered the building with two guns and a machete and mercilessly fired shots until his gun was out of ammunition, killing two children. Then, he reloaded his gun.

A female teacher heard the gunshots and locked the door to another building in which most of the children at the centre, aged two – six years old, were sleeping.

The former policeman fired one shot at the locked glass door. Then he kicked his way through and entered the building.

Using a 9mm gun, he shot and killed the female teacher. Then, he used a machete to slash open a young child’s head.

Panya systemically killed children one by one in four different classrooms. He slashed the throat of an eight-month pregnant teacher, killing her and her unborn baby.

Three children in total survived the massacre, two of whom were seriously injured.

The gunman exited the daycare centre and drove towards his home. He fired more shots from the vehicle claiming three more lives. Then he crashed into a motorbike and sidecar, killing one woman. He got out the car and stabbed the deceased’s woman’s 3 year old son in the head, who is being treated at Udon Thani Hospital. He stabbed the boy’s grandmother who is also inured.

When he reached home, he set his pickup truck on fire. He went inside and shot dead his wife and three year old son before committing suicide.

In total, the gunman killed 37 victims yesterday in Nong Bua Lamphu province.

Many more people – around 12 – were injured in Nong Bua Lamphu Hospital. Yesterday, the hospital posted on Facebook requesting urgent blood donations.

Police suspect that Panya was high on methamphetamine but will have to conduct a drug test to be sure. He appeared in court on a drug charge that morning. He was previously fired from the police force for failing a drug test.

The Headteacher of the daycare centre Nanticha Panchum said the gunman’s son attended the daycare centre in the past but had not attended for one month.

The police have asked people not to share graphic images of the victims circulating online out of respect for their families.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Graham
2022-10-07 15:04
Hate to say it but there is one chance of anything being done to control guns in Thailand and that is, no chance, the people in charge do not care about the average Thai person.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Best of4 mins ago

Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Pattaya10 mins ago

Pattaya dwellers want public restrooms built faster at pier
Thailand14 mins ago

No Buddhist temples willing to cremate body of daycare centre killer
Sponsored7 hours ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Phuket56 mins ago

AI upgrade planned for pier in Phuket
Medical1 hour ago

When snakes strike, why not call for the chicken-ass squad?
Crime1 hour ago

Massacre in Thailand: No drugs detected in system of daycare centre killer
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Woman’s body in suitcase identified as Lao millionaire
Crime2 hours ago

Massacre in Thailand raises questions on gun control
Best of2 hours ago

Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Thailand3 hours ago

More than 1 million baht payout to massacre victims
Thailand3 hours ago

Three children survive daycare centre massacre in northeast Thailand
Law4 hours ago

Pakistan’s transgenders dragged back into Dark Ages
Thailand4 hours ago

Thais unhappy with Prawit’s response to daycare centre massacre
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand lowers flags to half-mast to mourn daycare centre massacre victims
Philippines5 hours ago

‘Strange and unusual’ punishment for Filipino lottery winners
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending