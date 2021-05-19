Thailand
Thailand sees youngest death from Covid-19: 2 month old baby
Thailand has seen its youngest death from the Covid-19 virus, with a 2 month old baby succumbing to the infection. Doctors say the baby had a heart condition, which could have contributed to its death. Another baby, however, beat the virus recently as a pediatrician says the 1 month old was incredibly lucky. Infectious disease doctor Suchada Ruenglerdpong says the baby boy was the youngest patient in the Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital. He allegedly contracted the virus from a family member who was infected at a funeral cluster in the province.
The baby boy was taken to the hospital because he was having trouble breathing. His parents said the boy’s chest seemed to “shrink.” Doctors said the boy had a lung infection but did not need intubation. They say he was treated the same way an adult would be treated for the coronavirus. He was given Favipiravir but was closely monitored as more side effects are possible when giving the medicine to a baby.
Now, Thailand is currently dealing with a third wave of the virus, which has seen the UK variant introduced into its population, causing infections to triple and deaths to increase 6 – fold since the beginning of April. Covid-19 task force spokesman, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, says infections in the capital haven’t slowed.
“New infections found in Bangkok remain high. Overall new cases are still on a rising trend.”
The latest cases included 29 clusters in markets, and most recently, construction sites in the Laksi district. The Public Health Ministry says it is now planning to vaccinate 5 million people by the end of July. The capital, on Monday, saw the highest number of daily new infections at 1,843 out of the nationwide high of 9,635. The unusually high amount of infections comes after 12 prisons in Thailand were found to be infected with Covid, accounting for 6,853 of the daily new infections.
Bangkok authorities say they are teaming with private entities to open 25 vaccination centres by the end of May, with a goal of opening up vaccinations to the general public by June. The announcement comes as Thailand’s capital has seen new Covid-19 clusters, prompting updated goals of inoculating 5 million residents by the end of July. Now, health officials say they are aiming for herd immunity by planning to vaccinate 38,000 to 50,000 people per day.
Today, the public health department has reported 3,394 new cases and 29 new Covid-related deaths. 1,498 of today’s cases come from Thailand’s prisons. Taking the inmate toll out of the equation and the trend is still steady with around 2,000 – 2,500 new cases each day over the past 3 weeks across Thailand.
Source: Chiang Rai Times/Reuters
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok planning to open 25 Covid-19 vaccination centres by end of May
Bangkok authorities say they are teaming with private entities to open 25 vaccination centres by the end of May, with a goal of opening up vaccinations to the general public by June. The announcement comes as Thailand’s capital has seen new Covid-19 clusters, prompting updated goals of inoculating 5 million residents by the end of July. Now, health officials say they are aiming for herd immunity by planning to vaccinate 38,000 to 50,000 people per day.
Currently, there are only 3 vaccination points at different areas in Bangkok – Samyan Mitrtown and The Mall Bang Kapi and Central Plaza Ladprao. But only registered health practitioners, and at-risk frontline workers are currently being vaccinated. Authorities say the opening of the 25 centres will help achieve herd immunity due to the expected number of completed vaccinations per day.
According to Chiang Rai Times, the proposed vaccination centres include:
- Asiatique
- Bhumirajanagarindra Kidney Institute Hospital
- Big C Romklao
- Big C Bangbon
- CentralWorld
- Central Festival Eastville
- Central Plaza Ladprao
- Central Plaza Pinklao
- Emporium
- Iconsiam
- PTT Station, Rama II
- Robinson Lifestyle Lat Krabang
- SCG Bangsue
- Samyan Mitrtown
- Siam Commercial Bank Head Office
- Sripatum University
- Siam Paragon
- Thanya Park
- True Digital Park
- Tesco Lotus Minburi
- Tesco Lotus Rama IV
- The Mall Bang Kapi
- The Mall Bang Khae
- University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce
Monday saw the highest number of daily new infections at 1,843 out of the nationwide high of 9,635. The unusually high amount of infections came after 12 prisons in Thailand were found to be infected with Covid, accounting for 6,853 of the daily new infections.
Today, the public health department has reported 3,394 new cases and 29 new Covid-related deaths. 1,498 of today’s cases come from Thailand’s prisons. Taking the inmate toll out of the equation and the trend is still steady with around 2,000 – 2,500 new cases each day over the past 3 weeks across Thailand.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Pattaya
Koh Larn extends closure to end of May
Koh Larn, a popular tourist destination in the eastern province of Chon Buri, has extended its closure order until the end of May. The island is currently closed to non-residents, but this order was set to expire tomorrow. According to the Pattaya News, local officials have confirmed the extended closing on social media. While the Covid-19 situation is showing signs of improvement in Chon Buri, the closure is primarily to deter visitors from “high-risk” areas, such as Bangkok and the surrounding provinces.
Beaches elsewhere in Chon Buri are currently closed, apart from when used for exercise. Sitting, sunbathing, eating or otherwise relaxing is currently banned on the province’s beaches. Taking things a step further at Pattaya and Jomtien beaches, it’s reported people have been stopped from swimming or even setting foot on the sand.
The extension to Koh Larn’s closure still requires an official order from the provincial governor, but this is merely a formality and he is almost certain to approve the proposal. While Koh Larn’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism, concerns about the third wave of Covid-19 have taken precedence. Since the demise of international tourism, domestic visitors have taken over as the main source of tourism revenue on the island. However, local officials are currently reluctant to encourage domestic tourism as the Pattaya area remains focused on curbing the spread of the virus.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Foreigners worry over vaccinations as Thai PM halts walk-in registrations
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is putting a halt on walk-in services for vaccines, causing worry among foreigners as to when they will be able to receive a Covid-19 jab. The news has confused those who were following the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s announcements that stated foreign residents will be able to take part in the government’s mass vaccination programme. But as no details have been released on what foreigners would be considered as residents, nor how they would sign up, expats are questioning the murky plans.
The CCSA’s English-language spokesman, who is also the deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, mentioned before that foreigners may be able to join a proposed “walk-in” vaccination scheme, but now, the PM has shot that down until further notice. His reasoning pointed towards large numbers of people flooding the walk-in registration, opening up to chaos and the further spreading of the virus. He did say that some provinces and areas may be able to conduct walk-in jabs, but not in Bangkok, as infections are soaring. Despite mentioning the possibility of other areas carrying out walk-in vaccinations, the PM says the CCSA will have to approve of it at a later date.
With no date set for foreigners to sign up through the new website, many foreigners have indicated that they would be willing to register for the jabs at private hospitals. But as private hospitals haven’t given an exact date on when they will receive vaccines, foreigners are continually being left in the dark. According to the Bangkok Post, an unidentified source detailed the PM’s wishes.
“The prime minister wants everyone involved to stop talking about vaccination walk-ins until clear measures are finalised. People will be upset and complain if they walk in but cannot get shots.”
PM Prayut is also warning relative agencies to not release confusing information about the walk-in vaccinations as he says people should only listen to the CCSA for information.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post/The Pattaya News
