Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pediatrician says lucky 1 month old baby has recovered from Covid-19
A pediatrician is saying a 1 month old baby is incredibly lucky after recovering from the Covid-19 virus in Surat Thani province. Infectious disease doctor Suchada Ruenglerdpong says the baby boy was the youngest patient in the Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital. He allegedly contracted the virus from a family member who was infected at a funeral cluster in the province.
The baby boy was taken to the hospital because he was having trouble breathing. His parents said the boy’s chest seemed to “shrink.” Doctors said the boy had a lung infection but did not need intubation. They say he was treated the same way an adult would be treated for the coronavirus. He was given Favipiravir but was closely monitored as more side effects are possible when giving the medicine to a baby.
Once he was recovered, the grandparents came to pick him up from the hospital. The family wanted to share their story of how the baby made a full recovery from Covid-19. They say they hope his story will encourage those to take extra precautions for Covid while outside. The doctor also warned families that is not safe for children under 2 years old to wear a mask. According to Thai Residents, the family did not enter any high-risk areas, but the grandparents went to a funeral, where they allegedly caught the virus. There was no news reported on whether the grandparents were okay after catching the virus, but as they picked up the baby from the hospital, it appears they have also made a full recovery.
Meanwhile, Bangkok and Thailand’s provinces have accumulated another 9,635 infections and 25 Covid-related deaths. 6,853 of today’s total is from Bangkok prisons. If you take the new prison cases out of the equation, there has been an additional 2,782 cases for the Monday report.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Fourth prison Covid-19 outbreak: 1,725 inmates infected at Thonburi prison
Thailand’s Department of Corrections is now tackling Covid-19 outbreaks at 4 prisons. Over the weekend, more than 1,700 Covid-19 infections were detected at the Thonburi Remand Prison, adding to the more than 3,000 infections at the Klong Prem Central Prison, Bangkok Remand Prison and Central Women’s Correctional Institution.
Prior to the recent prison Covid-19 clusters, hundreds of inmates at prisons in Chiang Mai and the southern province Narathiwat tested positive for the coronavirus. Human rights activists have called on Thai authorities to tackle the longstanding problem of overcrowded prisons and to release inmates who are detained for minor offenses or who are awaiting trial for non-violent crimes.
Last week, the department announced the Covid-19 outbreaks at the Bangkok Remand Prison and Central Women’s Correctional Institution, infecting a total of 2,835 inmates. The news came out after a pro-democracy protest leader tested positive for Covid-19 a week after she was released from detention.
Another Covid-19 outbreak infecting 506 people was reported at the Klong Prem Central Prison, a maximum security prison in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district on the same grounds as the Central Women’s Correctional Institution.
On Saturday, the department reported that 621 inmates at the Thonburi prison had contracted Covid-19. Another 1,104 more infections at the prison were confirmed yesterday. There are 4,169 inmates at the Thonburi prison and 1,725 of them are currently infected with the coronavirus.
At the Thonburi prison, most of the infected inmates are either asymptomatic, or just have mild symptoms. Inmates with coronavirus symptoms are taking the anti-viral drug Favipiravir.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Walk-in vaccination centre to open at Bangkok’s Bang Sue railway station
Thailand’s Transport Minister, Saksayam Chidchob, has confirmed that a walk-in vaccination centre will open at Bang Sue railway station in Bangkok, from next month. The centre will serve the capital’s residents and those in the surrounding provinces. The Bangkok Post reports that 13,500 square metres of space is being transformed into a Covid-19 vaccination centre, with the goal of administering 10,000 doses each day.
Saksayam says the centre will initially open between May 24 and 31 to vaccinate workers in the public transport sector. During this period, vaccinations will be administered to motorbike taxi drivers and the drivers of public buses, electric trains, and boats. After that, the centre will open from June 1 for members of the public to get their vaccine. It’s understood doses of a Covid-19 vaccine will be supplied by the Public Health Ministry.
Saksayam points out that the railway station is easily accessible using the MRT and that shuttle buses will be laid on for anyone arriving via public bus or other forms of transport. The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority will run a shuttle bus service between the station and various pick-up points, including Victory Monument and the Mor Chit BTS station.
“This will make it easier for people to get access to the Covid-19 vaccine. They can drop by and all they need to bring is their ID cards to register for the jabs.”
It’s understood between 150 and 200 healthcare workers will staff the vaccination centre, which will open from 9am to 8pm. In the event of any emergencies, ambulances will be available.
The government has ambitious plans to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of this year and the walk-in option is being introduced due to a low uptake in the number of people registering in advance of the mass rollout next month.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No more face masks for speakers at government meetings – PM
The PM has signed into law a waiver on the mandatory face mask rule for officials addressing Parliament. However, MPs will still be required to wear face masks, unless they are speaking. The announcement has been published on the Royal Gazette website, making it official. According to a Bangkok Post report, the new waiver also applies to local administration meetings.
According to the announcement, the waiver is being brought in for reasons of practicality ahead of the House debates in a new parliamentary session from May 22. However, it will also apply to all government meetings around the country. It is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.
Apisamai Srirangson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the waiver does not affect the legal requirement for members of the public to wear face masks at all time outside their homes. She says the exception on masks applies only to speakers at parliamentary sessions and anyone not speaking will still be required to wear a face mask.
“These exceptions will only apply during the debate itself and only when a participant is speaking.”
Apisamai adds that online meetings are still the preferred option where possible, in order to avoid spreading the virus. In the event of physical attendance at meetings, she says all other disease prevention measures remain in force, with tough penalties for anyone found violating the law.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Pediatrician says lucky 1 month old baby has recovered from Covid-19
No government bailout for Thai Airways
Escaped Bengal tiger in America captured after terrorizing locals
Fourth prison Covid-19 outbreak: 1,725 inmates infected at Thonburi prison
Northeastern Buri Ram mother becomes second to die from lightning in recent weeks
Walk-in vaccination centre to open at Bangkok’s Bang Sue railway station
No more face masks for speakers at government meetings – PM
Lockdown at Bangkok construction camp as up to 86% of residents test positive
Monday Covid UPDATE: 9,635 Covid infections and 25 death
3 men arrested over Bangkok kidnap attempt
PM weighs in after Thai national injured in Gaza explosion
Priceless Buddha statue stolen in March found at a bus stop
Norwegian-flagged ship with 6 Covid-19 infections off Songkla
Poll: Work from home popular, reduces Covid-19, helps gov’t
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
Thailand’s zones change from Monday – easing of Covid restrictions
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
Fear over Covid in India has some washing themselves with cow dung
UPDATE: Phuket restrictions and bans extended, new ‘party’ clause added
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
Travel bubble talks to pick back up once Covid-19 is under control
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
Phuket woman impaled by steel rod in motorbike accident
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
Former pageant queen in Myanmar sides with ethnic armies opposing military coup
Airlines can face penalties for failure to check passengers’ Certificate of Entry – CAAT
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
Police step up border patrols and checkpoints, arresting 49 illegal migrants today
Tests confirm Sinovac, AstraZeneca effective at stimulating immune response
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s zones change from Monday – easing of Covid restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket woman impaled by steel rod in motorbike accident
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
3 organisers of Phuket’s Kolour superspreader event charged
- Crime3 days ago
Krabi police search for 3 murder suspects after body and car found buried at plantation