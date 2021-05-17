Lockdown at Bangkok construction camp as up to 86% of residents test positive

A large construction camp in the Laksi district of Bangkok is to be locked down as a result of a new cluster of Covid-19 infections. The Bangkok Post reports that up to 86% of those living in the camp have tested positive for the virus. It’s understood the camp is owned by Italian- Thai Development Plc, which is involved in a number of railway projects.

Active case finding of the camp’s 559 residents uncovered 482 infections yesterday. It’s the latest in a series of infection clusters in the capital since the beginning of April. According to the findings of the Disease Control Department, the Laksi camp is crowded and residents have to share eating spaces and bathing facilities, increasing the risk of transmission significantly.

Apisamai Srirangson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says some of the workers also travelled between camps, both in Bangkok and beyond. She says a “bubble and seal” approach may be used with the Laksi camp, in order to prevent any further spread of the virus. Such a measure would mean workers couldn’t leave the camp without special permission. Food and other necessities would be delivered to the camp.

In addition, disease prevention measures are being introduced for the camp, including regular disinfecting of the common areas and mandatory mask-wearing for residents at all times, other than when sleeping or eating. Apisamai says the number of people sharing bathing facilities will also be decreased and vehicles transporting workers will have limits placed on the number of people they can carry at any one time.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

