Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE Wednesday: 3,394 new infections and 29 deaths
Today the public health department has reported 3,394 new cases and 29 new Covid-related deaths. 1,498 of today’s cases come from Thailand’s prisons (more below). Taking the shameful inmate toll out of the equation and the trend is still steady with around 2,000 – 2,500 new cases each day over the past 3 weeks across Thailand.
Around the world the trends for new infections and deaths are starting to fall quite quickly.
• Roll up, roll up your sleeves. But the Thai PM says… hold on! PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has poured cold water on walk-in vaccination centres for Covid vaccinations. In the past week the public health department has been rushing to set up private vaccination locations around the country to hasten the roll out of vaccines for the first public vaccine category next month.
PM Prayut told a cabinet meeting yesterday he didn’t prefer the idea of the walk-in centres (Central Lad Phrao was already to open as yesterday) because “people would turn up in droves causing chaos”. He was particularly worried about centre around Bangkok where there is a population of 8 million+
The PM has asked that the Mor Prom app is working properly with registrations preferred so the Government can monitor the demand and act accordingly. The government says they’re working on an English, and other languages, version of Mor Prom to open registration for non-Thais soon.
• The Department of Corrections reports that there are now 11,670 prisoners infected with Covid in 13 prisons across Thailand.
• A major Japanese medical association is calling on Tokyo and the International Olympic Committee to cancel the 2020 Tokyo Games. The Games are set to start on July 23.
The appeal, made in a letter to Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and comes amid concerns that the health-care system in Asia’s second-largest economy cannot accommodate both the potential medical needs of thousands of international athletes, coaches and media while fighting yet another spike in coronavirus infections.
• The Chon Buri (including Pattaya) public health officials announced 39 new and confirmed cases of Covid and 1 more death today. According to The Pattaya News, “officials are asking for the public to remain working from home if possible and especially to avoid small social gatherings with people who are not members of your own household until the situation improves”.
As usual we will have an update of all the provincial totals this afternoon.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | FRB
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Active Covid-19 clusters reported in 16 Bangkok districts
Bangkok residents living in any of the 16 districts in the capital with active Covid-19 clusters are being advised to strictly follow disease control measures. Spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin made the warning during today’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration briefing.
In the latest wave of Covid-19 infections, more than 28,000 cases have been reported in Bangkok. Taweeslip says there have been 29 clusters. 8 of those outbreaks have been controlled while the other 21 clusters are still active.
Some of the clusters include…
- Construction workers’ camps in Khlong Toey, Laksi and Watthana
- Khlong Toey slum communities
- Huai Khwang market
- Prisons in the Chatuchak district
The outbreak at a construction site in Laksi is one of the largest clusters with 885 cases reported yesterday and another 1,107 cases were confirmed today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Public Health Minister says no need for lockdown in Bangkok
While Bangkok remains the epicentre of the latest wave of Covid-19, with more than 28,000 coronavirus cases in the capital since April 1, Thailand’s public health minister says there’s no need to impose a lockdown. Restrictions are already tight in Bangkok, which is classified as a “dark red” zone under maximum control to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says there’s no need for a strict lockdown since most patients only experience minor symptoms and can be treated at field hospitals. Anutin says 70% of Covid-19 patients in Thailand have mild symptoms while 10% of patients have severe symptoms. He adds that most of the recent outbreaks in the capital are contained at prisons or construction sites.
So far, more than 10,000 people at Thailand prisons have tested positive for Covid-19, most at prisons in Bangkok. Health officials have also reported 29 Covid-19 clusters in 19 districts in Bangkok. Several sites are now being used for proactive case finding to help identify infections and contain the virus.
Vaccines will be used in high risk areas to help slow the spread of the virus. Another 1.7 million doses of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to arrive at the end of the month. People in high-risk areas and inmates in prison where Covid-19 is spreading will receive the vaccine as soon as possible, Anutin says.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 2,473 new infections and 35 deaths, provincial totals
2,473 new Covid-19 cases and 35 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. The majority of the new cases are local transmissions, primarily in Bangkok. 680 of the new cases were detected in prisons.
Thailand now has 42,988 active Covid-19 cases, a record high for the country. Out of those cases, more than 10,000 are linked to outbreaks at prisons. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 113,555 Covid-19 infections.
35 deaths involving Covid-19 patients were reported today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 649. Most of the new fatalities were reported in Bangkok.
Bangkok remains the epicentre in the latest wave of infections. The capital reported 873, raising the total since April 1 to 28,658.
There are now 29 Covid-19 clusters in 19 districts in Bangkok. The government has set up several locations for active case finding to contain the spread of the virus.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English, adds that Thai authorities are taking border breaches very seriously and security has tightened at land and sea borders as there have been a number of illegal entries involving those coming from neighbouring countries. Heightened border patrol has been an effort to prevent Covid-19 from being imported into Thailand.
Provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections…
|Province
|New cases
|Total since April 1
|Bangkok
|873
|28,658
|Nonthaburi
|155
|4,757
|Samut Prakan
|121
|4,329
|Pathum Thani
|117
|2,467
|Samut Sakhon
|63
|1,930
|Phetchaburi
|43
|645
|Chon Buri
|33
|3,768
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|30
|757
|Songkhla
|29
|1,041
|Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
|28
|936
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Covid UPDATE Wednesday: 3,394 new infections and 29 deaths
Phuket sets quarantine requirement for those entering the province, some exempt
20 people arrested at Pattaya restaurant for allegedly violating alcohol ban
Thailand News Today | Releasing 50,000 prisoners, Covid sniffer dogs, bungled kidnap | May 18
Active Covid-19 clusters reported in 16 Bangkok districts
Public Health Minister says no need for lockdown in Bangkok
Man arrested for allegedly exchanging fake US bills for 1.2 million baht
Covid UPDATE: 2,473 new infections and 35 deaths, provincial totals
Education Ministry launches online platform as schools’ reopening plans delayed
Thai students to get free unlimited internet to help with online learning
Koh Samet reopens after being closed for 3 weeks due to Covid-19
Sinovac and AstraZeneca: The 2 primary Covid-19 vaccines in Thailand
New report confirms what many have thought: Covid probably spreads through air
Those under 60 years old can make vaccine appointments at end of month
Bangkok Covid clusters prompt inoculation goal of 5 million by end of July
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
Thailand’s zones change from Monday – easing of Covid restrictions
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
Fear over Covid in India has some washing themselves with cow dung
UPDATE: Phuket restrictions and bans extended, new ‘party’ clause added
British health secretary tells Brits to bypass Thailand for summer holidays
Phuket woman impaled by steel rod in motorbike accident
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
Former pageant queen in Myanmar sides with ethnic armies opposing military coup
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
Krabi police search for 3 murder suspects after body and car found buried at plantation
12 Covid-19 violators busted drinking on Patong Beach
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand
3 organisers of Phuket’s Kolour superspreader event charged
Hua Hin plans to vaccinate residents next month, reopening eyed for October
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s zones change from Monday – easing of Covid restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
- Thailand2 days ago
British health secretary tells Brits to bypass Thailand for summer holidays
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
12 Covid-19 violators busted drinking on Patong Beach
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,095 new infections, 17 deaths, provincial totals
- Thailand4 days ago
The Boys in Brown go 2-tone khaki – Thailand’s new police uniform on trial