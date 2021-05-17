Thailand
Covid UPDATE: 9,635 new infections, provincial totals
Thailand reported a record high of 9,635 new Covid-19 infections. There are now 43,268 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun said at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Out of the new cases reported today, 6,853 were detected at prisons in Thailand.
“Of course this is a new high that we have never seen before in Thailand, but the majority have been detected in prisons.”
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has confirmed a total of 111,082 Covid-19 infections and 614 coronavirus-related deaths, with the vast majority of infections and virus-related fatalities in the recent wave of infections over the past 6 weeks. Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections and continues to have high daily Covid-19 counts.
The CCSA also reported 25 new Covid-related fatalities today, primarily in Bangkok. Most of the patients who died had high blood pressure for other underlying health conditions.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 spreads to 12 Thailand prisons infecting 9,789 people
Over the past week, 12 prisons in Thailand have reported Covid-19 infections infecting thousands of inmates. Out of the 9,789 Covid-19 infections reported by the Department of Corrections, nearly 4,000 cases were reported at the Chiang Mai Central Prison.
Outbreaks at the Bangkok Remand Prison and Central Women’s Correctional Institution were first reported last week after a pro-democracy protest leader announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 a week after she was released from the women’s prison. She had been held in detention for 8 weeks awaiting trial for lese majeste charges which carry an up to 15 year prison sentence for insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy.
At the Central Women’s Correctional Institution, where 1,039 people are infected, the outbreak started from a new inmate who was infected with the coronavirus, the department’s director general said in an earlier statement. At the Bangkok Remand Prison, where 1,960 people are infected, a department official who was infected with Covid-19 apparently caused the outbreak infecting more than half the prison population.
Following the news of the Covid-19 outbreaks at 2 Bangkok prisons, human rights activists have called on Thai authorities to reduce overcrowding in the prisons, a longstanding problem in Thailand, by releasing inmates who are incarcerated on minor charges or who are being held in court detention for non-violent offences.
In an earlier statement, the Human Rights Watch said that Thai authorities need to act immediately to make sure inmates who are infected with Covid-19 get equal and adequate health care, which is required under international law.
Most of the infected inmates are being treated at field hospitals set up outside the prison, or at the Department of Corrections hospital, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun said during today’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting. Those in serious condition have been admitted to hospitals, he said.
Natapanu added that the Thai government is providing adequate health care for the infected inmates in line with legal standards.
|Prison
|Covid-19 cases
|Chiang Mai Central Prison
|3,929
|Bangkok Remand Prison
|1,960
|Central Women’s Correctional Institution
|1,039
|Khlong Prem Central Prison
|1,016
|Thon Buri Remand Prison
|1,725
|Nonthaburi Central Prison
|59
|Chachoengsao Central Prison
|43
|Central Special Treatment Centre
|12
|Min Buri Prison
|2
|Narathawit Prison
|2
|Mae Sot Prison
|1
|Samut Prakan Central Prison
|1
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to get Moderna vaccine by this October
Thailand is expecting to get the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine by this October as an alternative to AstraZeneca and Sinovac. The secretary-general of the Private Hospital Association, says 5 to 6 million doses will be shipped to Thailand in the second half of this year.
Last week, the Moderna vaccine was approved for emergency use in Thailand by the Food and Drug Administration. It is the fourth vaccine approved by the FDA, after the AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The price of the vaccine will be set by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, but private hospitals allegedly won’t seek profits from administering the vaccine. Officials say private hospitals will offer the 2 shots of the vaccine for a maximum of 3,000 baht total.
The chairman of Ramkhamhaeng Hospital, says private hospitals are monitoring the demand for an alternative vaccine and will inform the GPO. The chairman says, so far, demand ranges from 10,000 doses to 1 million doses, but advises people to get vaccinated regardless of the brand in order to achieve a herd immunity. He also said research has found that after people are fully vaccinated, the booster shot or 3rd jab can be from any brand of vaccine, comparing it to the yearly influenza jabs.
Meanwhile, GPO deputy director Sirinuch Cheewanpisalnukul, recently said that a total of 4.5 million doses of Sinovac’s vaccine have been delivered to Thailand, including 500,000 doses donated by China that arrived last Friday. She says the GPO received another 500,000 doses of the Chinese-made vaccine last Saturday, with another 1.5 million doses to be delivered later this month.
The first batch of 200,000 doses of Sinovac’s vaccine was delivered in February, with 800,000 more doses arriving in March, and 1.5 million more doses arriving in April, and 2 million doses arriving this month so far. As of last Friday, a total of 2,218,420 doses of Covid vaccines have been administered to people nationwide.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pediatrician says lucky 1 month old baby has recovered from Covid-19
A pediatrician is saying a 1 month old baby is incredibly lucky after recovering from the Covid-19 virus in Surat Thani province. Infectious disease doctor Suchada Ruenglerdpong says the baby boy was the youngest patient in the Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital. He allegedly contracted the virus from a family member who was infected at a funeral cluster in the province.
The baby boy was taken to the hospital because he was having trouble breathing. His parents said the boy’s chest seemed to “shrink.” Doctors said the boy had a lung infection but did not need intubation. They say he was treated the same way an adult would be treated for the coronavirus. He was given Favipiravir but was closely monitored as more side effects are possible when giving the medicine to a baby.
Once he was recovered, the grandparents came to pick him up from the hospital. The family wanted to share their story of how the baby made a full recovery from Covid-19. They say they hope his story will encourage those to take extra precautions for Covid while outside. The doctor also warned families that is not safe for children under 2 years old to wear a mask. According to Thai Residents, the family did not enter any high-risk areas, but the grandparents went to a funeral, where they allegedly caught the virus. There was no news reported on whether the grandparents were okay after catching the virus, but as they picked up the baby from the hospital, it appears they have also made a full recovery.
Meanwhile, Bangkok and Thailand’s provinces have accumulated another 9,635 infections and 25 Covid-related deaths. 6,853 of today’s total is from Bangkok prisons. If you take the new prison cases out of the equation, there has been an additional 2,782 cases for the Monday report.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Covid UPDATE: 9,635 new infections, provincial totals
Covid-19 spreads to 12 Thailand prisons infecting 9,789 people
British health secretary tells Brits to bypass Thailand for summer holidays
Thailand to get Moderna vaccine by this October
Phuket police search for foreigners who were seen drinking beer at a restaurant
Crystal meth worth nearly AUD$100 million found on Thai cargo ship in Sydney
Pediatrician says lucky 1 month old baby has recovered from Covid-19
No government bailout for Thai Airways
Escaped Bengal tiger in America captured after terrorising locals
Fourth prison Covid-19 outbreak: 1,725 inmates infected at Thonburi prison
Northeastern Buri Ram mother becomes second to die from lightning in recent weeks
Walk-in vaccination centre to open at Bangkok’s Bang Sue railway station
No more face masks for speakers at government meetings – PM
Lockdown at Bangkok construction camp as up to 86% of residents test positive
Monday Covid UPDATE: 9,635 Covid infections and 25 death
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
Thailand’s zones change from Monday – easing of Covid restrictions
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
UPDATE: Phuket restrictions and bans extended, new ‘party’ clause added
Fear over Covid in India has some washing themselves with cow dung
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
Travel bubble talks to pick back up once Covid-19 is under control
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
Phuket woman impaled by steel rod in motorbike accident
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
Former pageant queen in Myanmar sides with ethnic armies opposing military coup
Airlines can face penalties for failure to check passengers’ Certificate of Entry – CAAT
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
Police step up border patrols and checkpoints, arresting 49 illegal migrants today
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s zones change from Monday – easing of Covid restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket woman impaled by steel rod in motorbike accident
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
3 organisers of Phuket’s Kolour superspreader event charged
- Crime3 days ago
Krabi police search for 3 murder suspects after body and car found buried at plantation