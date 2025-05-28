Thai Defence Ministry appoints first ever female spokesperson

Physiology assistant professor to take over in major role

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
4 hours ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Thai Defence Ministry appoints first ever female spokesperson
The Thai Defence Ministry has appointed its first female spokesperson, marking a major milestone in the traditionally male-dominated military sector.

The historic appointment signals a fresh, progressive direction for the ministry’s communications and public engagement efforts.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai approved the appointment yesterday, May 27, making Colonel Dr Dangjai Souvannakitti the first woman to hold this high-profile position. She takes over from Major General Thanathip Sawangsaeng, who recently resigned.

Dr Dangjai brings a unique blend of scientific expertise and military communications experience to her new role. An assistant professor in physiology, she has been deeply involved in Defence Ministry communications, having served as part of the spokesperson team during former Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang’s term.

She also held the role of deputy spokesperson under Maj. Gen. Thanathip stepped in as interim spokesperson following his resignation.

Her background extends beyond the military communications sphere. Dr Dangjai has professional experience as an equilibrium therapist and served as deputy head of the Department of Physiology at Phramongkutklao College of Medicine.

“This appointment represents a significant milestone for women in the military,” said a Defence Ministry official. “Dr Dangjai’s scientific knowledge and communication skills make her exceptionally qualified for this role.”

Alongside Dr Dangjai’s appointment, the ministry also named other key members of its spokesperson team. Col Siwach Chorsawai was appointed deputy spokesperson, and Captain Ketsuda Deecharoen was named head of the ministry’s spokesperson office, reported Bangkok Post.

These appointments come as the Defence Ministry seeks to strengthen its communications and public engagement in an increasingly complex security environment.

Col. Dr Dangjai’s appointment is expected to inspire greater gender diversity within Thailand’s armed forces, signalling a shift towards more inclusive leadership.

In similar news, Thailand’s long-delayed and controversial 13.5 billion baht submarine deal is nearing a critical decision.

Defence officials, after consultations with the Royal Thai Navy and Chinese and German representatives, aim to finalise the project by early June. The deal faces challenges due to Germany’s refusal to export a key diesel engine under an EU arms embargo.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
4 hours ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
