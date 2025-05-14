Swedish man denies sexually harassing his Thai-Swedish daughter

Foreign man cites financial gain as reason for accusations

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin14 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
94 2 minutes read
Photo via Channel 8

A Swedish man denied sexually harassing his half-Thai, half-Swedish biological daughter at a hotel in the Isaan province of Udon Thani and accused his Thai ex-wife of fabricating the crime for financial gain.

The 29 year old Thai woman, Suay, lodged a sexual harassment complaint with Muang Udon Thani Police Station and urged officers to rescue her 16 year old daughter. Suay reported to the police that her ex-husband, Carl, attempted to rape their daughter at a hotel belonging to his Thai friend, Ploy.

Suay told police that she met Carl on the island of Koh Samui, in the southern province of Surat Thani in 2008, when she was 13 years old. Carl was reportedly 27 years old at that time. Suay became pregnant with their daughter, Em, but she later discovered that Carl was already married in Sweden.

Carl’s legal wife subsequently sued him for taking away and sexually abusing a minor, which led to the Swedish man returning to his country and receiving a two-year prison sentence.

After his release, Carl returned to Thailand and lived in the eastern province of Rayong. Suay stated that she allowed Carl to see his daughter occasionally, as he had been financially supporting her.

Half-Thai half-Swedish girl allegedly sexually assaulted by foreign father
Photo via Facebook/ ครูตะวัน ประทีปแห่งที่ราบสูง

Last month, in April, Carl encouraged Em to move to the city centre of Udon Thani to pursue her studies at a school with a higher standard in the centre. Suay agreed and allowed her daughter to stay with Carl’s Thai friend, Ploy, at her home while she studied.

Carl arrived in Udon Thani yesterday to meet his daughter. He stayed at his Ploy’s hotel and asked the girl to meet him in his room. The girl reportedly sneaked out to seek help from Suay, allegedly claiming Carl scared her with his “strange touch.”

Thai-Swedish girl accused father of sexual harassment
Thai mother and police officers outside a house of the Swedish man’s Thai friend. | Photo via Facebook/ ครูตะวัน ประทีปแห่งที่ราบสูง

The young girl alleged that her Swedish father touched her legs and bottom. Em added that he also tried to track her via GPS and searched her phone to view conversations between her and her friends. The girl further alleged that her father also acted as if he was jealous of her speaking with male friends.

Suay claimed that Carl exhibited paedophilic behaviour due to his actions towards her when she was 13. She expressed concern for her daughter’s safety.

Police accompanied Suay to collect her daughter from Ploy’s accommodation and took the two of them, along with Carl and Ploy, to the police station for further questioning. The girl maintained her accusation of sexual harassment, while Carl continued to deny it.

Foreign father denies abusing daughter
Photo via Facebook/ ครูตะวัน ประทีปแห่งที่ราบสูง

According to Channel 8 news, Carl attempted to speak with his Thai ex-wife and daughter, but they walked away. The girl was heard saying, “Go away. Don’t bother me again.”

Carl stated that he had never sexually harassed his daughter and always wished for her to have a good future. He asserted that his intention in wanting her to study at a good school was genuine and without any hidden motives.

The Swedish man accused his Suay of fabricating the story to extort money from him. He reportedly said, “I knew that she was capable of anything for money. This has happened many times before.”

Thai mother accused Swedish ex-husband ofd assaulting their daughter
Photo via Facebook/ ครูตะวัน ประทีปแห่งที่ราบสูง

Ploy sided with her Swedish friend, stating that Carl had never touched the girl inappropriately. She claimed that Suay had previously mentioned to her that she would try every means to swindle money from Carl, leading Ploy to believe that Suay was lying and encouraged the girl to support her claims.

Police have not yet filed any charges against any of the parties involved, and the next steps in the case have not been publicly disclosed.

