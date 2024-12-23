Shots fired at cockfighting arena after million baht bet (video)

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 15:19, 23 December 2024| Updated: 15:19, 23 December 2024
202 2 minutes read
Gunmen in the cockfighting arena | Photo via KhaoSod

Shots rang out at a cockfighting arena in Nakhon Pathom as a group reportedly lost a high-stakes bet of around a million baht. Law enforcement launched a manhunt for three armed suspects involved in the incident. Two suspects have already been detained, with police vowing to bring the remaining perpetrators to justice.

The incident, which occurred when a group lost a bet, has prompted officials to issue stern warnings against harbouring the fugitives.

The commotion unfolded after a gambling dispute at a cockfighting arena in Bang Len district, Nakhon Pathom. Police reports revealed that the wagers amounted to approximately 1 million baht, excluding previous rounds.

Two suspects, identified as Somkhuan, also known as Mark, and Itthiphon, or Boy, both from Ratchaburi, were apprehended. However, three more individuals remain at large.

The arrested suspects have been formally charged with attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and carrying firearms in public without proper justification. Additionally, they face charges for discharging firearms in a public place without cause.

Forensic officers have secured the area, which has been temporarily closed off with barriers to prevent unauthorised access.

Further discussions

Signs at the entrance of the cockfighting arena strictly prohibit the carrying of weapons, including firearms and knives, and ban entry to minors under the age of 18. Assistant Police Chief Thanayut has convened a meeting at Bang Len Police Station with senior officers, including Nayawat, to discuss the ongoing investigation.

The meeting, which lasted over an hour, focused on apprehending the remaining suspects who have blatantly challenged state authority and shown disregard for the law.

Bullets as evidence | Photo via KhaoSod

The cockfighting arena had been operating with the necessary permits, but officers have ordered its temporary closure to enhance security measures. Thanayut reassured the public of the police’s commitment to maintaining order and urged against any confrontation with law enforcement.

The incident involved five men, each armed with a gun, resulting in a chaotic scene at the well-known Nakhon Pathom cockfighting arena. Reports indicate the gunmen hailed from a prominent Ratchaburi faction, with bets reaching 500,000 baht. Police have already laid serious charges against two of the gunmen, attributing the violence to a significant gambling loss.

As local elections approach, Thanayut emphasized the need for heightened preventive measures, especially with the New Year festivities on the horizon. He stressed the importance of public confidence in law enforcement, recalling lessons learned from previous cockfighting arena incidents, reported KhaoSod.

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

